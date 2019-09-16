International Panel Set to Criticize FAA's Approval Process for Boeing 737 MAX Jets

A panel of international air-safety regulators is finishing a report expected to criticize the initial U.S. approval of Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Prudential Pays $32.6 Million to Settle Probe of Mutual-Fund Business

The company agreed to settle claims that it didn't disclose how a reorganization of its mutual-fund business would cost the funds millions in lost interest income.

UAW Strike Could Cost General Motors $100 Million a Day

With no vehicles being built, the walkout involving roughly 46,000 full-time workers could dent GM's profit by $50 million to $100 million daily, analysts say.

Amazon Changed Search Algorithm in Ways That Boost Its Own Products

The e-commerce giant overcame internal dissent from engineers and lawyers, people familiar with the move say. The previously undisclosed change, which could help other products, too, risks further antitrust scrutiny.

Netflix Reaches Streaming Deal for 'Seinfeld'

Netflix has struck a five-year deal to become the exclusive world-wide streaming home of "Seinfeld," the hit NBC comedy from the 1990s.

Saudi Officials Consider Delaying Aramco IPO After Attacks

Saudi Arabian officials are discussing delaying Aramco's initial public offering, after attacks on the company's largest oil facilities sidelined more than half of the kingdom's output, people familiar with the matter said.

Ray-Ban Investors Should Look Beyond the Optics

EssilorLuxottica's top shareholder and activist investor Third Point are both building stakes in the eyewear giant, setting up a fresh governance battle.

Energy Transfer to Buy SemGroup

Energy Transfer LP said it will buy SemGroup in a unit and cash transaction valued at $17 a share, or a total consideration including the assumption of debt of $5 billion. SemGroup's shares soared on the news.

Frackers to Stand Pat, Reap Profits After Attacks on Saudi Oil

U.S. shale companies aren't planning to fill the void in global crude supplies left by an attack on Saudi Arabia's top oil facilities. Instead, producers hope to profit from price increases caused by the disruption.

New Relic Lowers Outlook, Shakes Up Executive Ranks

The cloud-software company reduced its revenue forecast and said its technology chief and chief revenue officer are exiting.