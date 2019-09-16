Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/16/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
WeWork Parent Expected to Postpone IPO Until October at Earliest Amid Investor Pushback

WeWork's parent is expected to postpone its initial public offering after investors questioned how much the company is worth and its corporate governance. 

 
SeaWorld Entertainment CEO Resigns After Seven Months

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. said Chief Executive Gustavo Antorcha is leaving the company, seven months after taking the helm. 

 
GM Workers Head to Picket Lines to Press Demands

General Motors factory workers went on strike in the United Auto Workers' first nationwide walkout in 12 years, protesting to secure better pay, more job security and other benefits ahead of an expected slowdown in the U.S. car market. 

 
International Panel Set to Criticize FAA's Approval Process for Boeing 737 MAX Jets

A panel of international air-safety regulators is finishing a report expected to criticize the initial U.S. approval of Boeing 737 MAX jets. 

 
Prudential Pays $32.6 Million to Settle Probe of Mutual-Fund Business

The company agreed to settle claims that it didn't disclose how a reorganization of its mutual-fund business would cost the funds millions in lost interest income. 

 
Netflix Reaches Streaming Deal for 'Seinfeld'

Netflix has struck a five-year deal to become the exclusive world-wide streaming home of "Seinfeld," the hit NBC comedy from the 1990s. 

 
Amazon Changed Search Algorithm in Ways That Boost Its Own Products

The e-commerce giant overcame internal dissent from engineers and lawyers, people familiar with the move say. 

 
Saudi Officials Consider Delaying Aramco IPO After Attacks

Saudi Arabian officials are discussing delaying Aramco's initial public offering, after attacks on the company's largest oil facilities sidelined more than half of the kingdom's output, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Ray-Ban Investors Should Look Beyond the Optics

EssilorLuxottica's top shareholder and activist investor Third Point are both building stakes in the eyewear giant, setting up a fresh governance battle. 

 
Energy Transfer to Buy SemGroup

Energy Transfer LP said it will buy SemGroup in a unit and cash transaction valued at $17 a share, or a total consideration including the assumption of debt of $5 billion. SemGroup's shares soared on the news.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.24% 378.85 Delayed Quote.17.76%
ENERGY TRANSFER LP -4.21% 13.43 Delayed Quote.1.67%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -4.25% 37.21 Delayed Quote.11.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.04% 68.07 Delayed Quote.11.63%
NETFLIX 0.05% 294.29 Delayed Quote.9.95%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -3.46% 1484.5 Delayed Quote.5.56%
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC -0.03% 30.08 Delayed Quote.36.17%
SEMGROUP CORP 60.51% 16.5 Delayed Quote.19.74%
WTI 0.02% 61.89 Delayed Quote.23.74%
HOT NEWS
