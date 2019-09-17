Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/17/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Sony Rejects Third Point's Proposal Calling for a Company Breakup

Sony rejected a proposal from Daniel Loeb's activist hedge fund Third Point to split its image-sensor business from its entertainment business and list the chip unit. 

 
Budweiser Brewer to Relaunch Slimmer, $4.84 Billion Asian IPO

The world's largest brewer is taking a second shot at listing its Asian business, seeking to raise up to $4.84 billion in Hong Kong, even as the city reels from a summer of protests and from trade tensions between the U.S. and China. 

 
WeWork's Parent Looks to Delay IPO As Investors Balk

WeWork's parent is expected to postpone its initial public offering after investors questioned how much the company is worth and its corporate governance. 

 
HSBC's Geopolitical Balancing Act

When investors worry about geopolitical risk, they tend to think of oil producers or car makers exposed to tariff threats. One company that gets less attention than it should is HSBC. 

 
SeaWorld Entertainment CEO Resigns After Seven Months

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. said Chief Executive Gustavo Antorcha is leaving the company, seven months after taking the helm. 

 
Corning Cuts Sales Forecast as Demand Slows

Specialty glassmaker Corning Inc. lowered its sales and volume expectations for materials found in TV sets and optical-communication cables, citing weaker demand from manufacturers and carriers. 

 
GM Workers Head to Picket Lines to Press Demands

General Motors factory workers went on strike in the United Auto Workers' first nationwide walkout in 12 years, protesting to secure better pay, more job security and other benefits ahead of an expected slowdown in the U.S. car market. 

 
International Panel Set to Criticize FAA's Approval Process for Boeing 737 MAX Jets

A panel of international air-safety regulators is finishing a report expected to criticize the initial U.S. approval of Boeing 737 MAX jets. 

 
Antitrust Enforcers Signal Discord Over Probes of Big Tech

Turf battles between the federal government's two antitrust enforcers are revving up as both assert authority to investigate whether big technology companies are engaging in anticompetitive behavior. 

 
Purdue Looks to Extend Bankruptcy Shield to Sackler Family

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy filing sets up a showdown with law-enforcement officials over the role of the Sackler family, the drug company's owners.

