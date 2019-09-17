Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/17/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Netflix Pays for Serenity Now

The media company has acquired five years of global streaming rights to NBC's hit series "Seinfeld." Is Netflix crazy, or is it so sane that you just blew your mind? 

 
Juul's Sales Halted in China, Days After Launch

Sales by e-cigarette maker Juul Labs have been halted in China, days after the startup launched its products in the world's biggest tobacco market. 

 
Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Trims Stake

3G Capital, the Brazilian private-equity firm that helped create Kraft Heinz, has sold about 9% of its stake in the struggling food maker, a move that weighed on the company's shares. 

 
WeWork's Back Is Against a Wall

As WeWork looks to restart its IPO later this year, features that cause shareholder dilution deserve closer scrutiny. 

 
Amazon Music to Keep on Rockin' With High-Definition Streaming

Amazon is introducing a high-resolution version of its music service, making it the first major subscription-streaming player to offer digital sound quality at CD quality or better. 

 
'Big Bang Theory' to Show on HBO's New Streaming Service

HBO Max, the streaming service AT&T's WarnerMedia is launching next spring, has struck a deal for streaming rights to reruns of CBS's just-ended comedy series. 

 
AT&T CEO Defends Expected Successor After Activist Attack

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson defended his choice of a likely successor in his first public remarks since activist hedge fund Elliott Management's challenge to the company's strategy. 

 
Walmart Likely Discriminated Against Female Workers, EEOC Finds

Walmart likely discriminated against 178 female store workers by paying less or denying promotions because of their gender, the EEOC said in memos viewed by the Journal. 

 
Sony Rejects Third Point's Proposal to Break Up Company

Sony rejected activist investor Daniel Loeb's request for a spinoff of the profitable Sony unit that supplies parts for iPhone cameras, saying that keeping the business preserves synergies. 

 
Bud Brewer Takes Another Shot at Asian IPO

The world's largest brewer is taking a second shot at listing its Asian business, seeking to raise up to $7.6 billion in Hong Kong, even as the city reels from a summer of protests and from trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

