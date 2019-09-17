GM, Union Clash Over Temp Workers

As a nationwide strike at General Motors closes out its second day, the company's use of temporary workers has emerged as a key bargaining issue as the United Auto Workers union negotiates a new labor contract.

FedEx Hit by Trade Tensions and Split With Amazon

The delivery giant lowered its outlook for the year and is taking more cost-cutting steps, sending its shares down sharply in after-hours trading.

Providence Equity Closes Eighth Flagship Fund Above $6 Billion

Fundraising for the vehicle, Providence Equity Partners VIII LP, closed on Sept. 5 above its $5 billion target, according to a memo to investors viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Facebook Forms Independent Board for Content

An independent board will have the ability to review and potentially overturn content-moderation decisions, Facebook said. The move allows outsiders to oversee some of the thorniest issues the company has faced in recent years.

Brazil Police to Announce First Criminal Charges Over Vale Dam Collapse

Brazilian police are set to announce the first criminal charges against employees of mining giant Vale and German safety inspector TÜV SÜD over the deadly collapse of a mine-waste dam in January.

Calpers Switches Developers for Sacramento Project

California's public worker pension system picked Houston-based Hines to take over a beleaguered real-estate project in its hometown of Sacramento.

Netflix Pays for Serenity Now

The media company has acquired five years of global streaming rights to NBC's hit series "Seinfeld." Is Netflix crazy, or is it so sane that you just blew your mind?

Chewy Raises Annual Revenue Guidance

The online pet-products retailer reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Juul's Sales Halted in China, Days After Launch

Sales by e-cigarette maker Juul Labs have been halted in China, days after the startup launched its products in the world's biggest tobacco market.

Carlyle's Acosta Preps for Restructuring as Bond Payment Looms

Acosta has hired law firm Kirkland & Ellis to advise on talks to restructure some $2.7 billion in debt as the struggling marketing-services company faces a looming interest payment, according to people familiar with the matter.