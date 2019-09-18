Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 03:16am EDT
GM, Union Clash Over Temp Workers

As a nationwide strike at General Motors closes out its second day, the company's use of temporary workers has emerged as a key bargaining issue as the United Auto Workers union negotiates a new labor contract. 

 
FedEx Hit by Trade Tensions and Split With Amazon

The delivery giant lowered its outlook for the year and is taking more cost-cutting steps, sending its shares down sharply in after-hours trading. 

 
Providence Equity Closes Eighth Flagship Fund Above $6 Billion

Fundraising for the vehicle, Providence Equity Partners VIII LP, closed on Sept. 5 above its $5 billion target, according to a memo to investors viewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Facebook Forms Independent Board for Content

An independent board will have the ability to review and potentially overturn content-moderation decisions, Facebook said. The move allows outsiders to oversee some of the thorniest issues the company has faced in recent years. 

 
Brazil Police to Announce First Criminal Charges Over Vale Dam Collapse

Brazilian police are set to announce the first criminal charges against employees of mining giant Vale and German safety inspector TÜV SÜD over the deadly collapse of a mine-waste dam in January. 

 
Calpers Switches Developers for Sacramento Project

California's public worker pension system picked Houston-based Hines to take over a beleaguered real-estate project in its hometown of Sacramento. 

 
Netflix Pays for Serenity Now

The media company has acquired five years of global streaming rights to NBC's hit series "Seinfeld." Is Netflix crazy, or is it so sane that you just blew your mind? 

 
Chewy Raises Annual Revenue Guidance

The online pet-products retailer reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. 

 
Juul's Sales Halted in China, Days After Launch

Sales by e-cigarette maker Juul Labs have been halted in China, days after the startup launched its products in the world's biggest tobacco market. 

 
Carlyle's Acosta Preps for Restructuring as Bond Payment Looms

Acosta has hired law firm Kirkland & Ellis to advise on talks to restructure some $2.7 billion in debt as the struggling marketing-services company faces a looming interest payment, according to people familiar with the matter.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.06% 4.5134 Delayed Quote.1.16%
FACEBOOK 1.00% 188.08 Delayed Quote.43.47%
FEDEX CORPORATION -0.16% 173.3 Delayed Quote.7.59%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.90% 38.29 Delayed Quote.14.47%
NETFLIX 1.46% 298.6 Delayed Quote.11.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27aEUROPE : Luxury stocks push European shares lower, all eyes on Fed
RE
03:27aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $67.89 a barrel Tuesday, 17 September 2019
PU
03:24aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 dips ahead of Fed meeting
RE
03:22aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : 4 reasons to download the new ICC DRS app
PU
03:21aSaudi envoy says Iran was behind attacks on oil facilities
RE
03:21aDollar perched at seven-week highs vs yen before Fed decision
RE
03:20aBank of Korea has room for more rate cuts - board member
RE
03:19aMore British consumers living on financial knife edge, debt charity warns
RE
03:16aHuawei expects to see revenue uplift from 5G roll-out next year
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement
4From oil shocks to funding strains, Fed confronts new complexities
5DAIMLER AG : European passenger car registrations slump 8.6% in August - ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group