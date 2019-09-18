General Mills Hurt by Weaker Demand for Snacks, Meals

General Mills said sales of snacks, meals and baking products weakened in the U.S. in its latest quarter, dragging down overall revenue.

Facebook Jumps on the Streaming Bandwagon With New Portal Device

Facebook is getting into the streaming game, launching a new set-top version of its Portal device that adds to the company's bet that the future of smart homes will be social.

Juul Faces Subpoena Threat Over Documents

The leader of a House subcommittee investigating Juul Labs says the e-cigarette maker hasn't turned over documents it requested and warned that the committee could issue a subpoena demanding them.

Huawei Suspended From International Cybersecurity Forum After U.S. Ban

Huawei Technologies has been suspended from membership in a global trade group of companies, governments and experts set up to tackle computer security breaches and share information about vulnerabilities.

Google, Facebook Cozy Up to Publishers as Regulators Circle

Tech giants are making concessions long sought by news publishers whose business has been hurt by the platforms' dominance, moves some see as an effort to pre-empt potential regulatory backlash.

Need a Loan? Equifax Plans to Sell More Utility, Phone Records.

Equifax will soon give consumers the option to let lenders review their electric, phone and cable payment information, a move aimed at providing lenders more data to determine whether to approve loan applicants.

GM's Big Fight for Flexibility

Following its bankruptcy and government bailout in 2009, General Motors is under intense pressure to show it can cruise through the next downturn without too much damage.

Providence Equity Closes Eighth Flagship Fund Above $6 Billion

Fundraising for the vehicle, Providence Equity Partners VIII LP, closed on Sept. 5 above its $5 billion target, according to a memo to investors viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Aramco IPO: Risk Is Part of the Equation

The attack on Aramco's facilities delayed its IPO but shouldn't make it impossible if the seller and buyers are ready to price in new risks.

FedEx Hit by Trade Tensions and Split With Amazon

The delivery giant lowered its outlook for the year and is taking more cost-cutting steps, sending its shares down sharply in after-hours trading.