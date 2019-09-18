Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/18/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
FedEx Shares Plummet Following Dismal Results

FedEx shares plunged the most in a decade after the company's global Express business showed its vulnerability to global trade disruptions. 

 
Insys Bankruptcy Plan Comes Up Short in Paying Justice Department

Insys Therapeutics, the first drugmaker to be driven to bankruptcy as a result of litigation over the nation's opioid crisis, has outlined its plan to wind down its operations in chapter 11 bankruptcy without making good on a $225 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department. 

 
McDermott Enlists Turnaround Adviser After Guidance Cut

McDermott International has engaged turnaround consulting firm AlixPartners to advise on efforts to improve cash flow and stem a recent spate of net losses at the offshore oil-and-gas engineering and construction company, said people familiar with the matter. 

 
Creditor Group Dismayed by Cash Burn Wants 'Old Sears' to Liquidate

A group of Sears Holdings Corp.'s creditors say the remaining part of the retailer's estate left behind in bankruptcy is so low on cash that it should be liquidated under chapter 7. 

 
Juul Faces Subpoena Threat Over Documents

The leader of a House subcommittee investigating Juul Labs says the e-cigarette maker hasn't turned over documents it requested and warned that the committee could issue a subpoena demanding them. 

 
Facebook Jumps on the Streaming Bandwagon With New Portal Device

Facebook is getting into the streaming game, launching a new set-top version of its Portal device that adds to the company's bet that the future of smart homes will be social. 

 
California Enacts Law to Classify Some Gig Workers as Employees

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation intended to classify some independent contractors as employees eligible for legal protections as companies including Uber and Lyft ramp up their resistance to the change. 

 
Startup Aims to Unlock Drug Discovery With Machine Learning

Seed investors are backing a startup that sees machine learning as the key to enabling drugs to be aimed at molecular targets that have long been thought to be out of pharmaceutical companies' reach. 

 
Stale Snack-Bar Sales Hurt General Mills

General Mills extended its sales slump after seeing poor demand for brands including Yoplait yogurt and Nature Valley bars. 

 
Huawei Suspended From International Cybersecurity Forum After U.S. Ban

Huawei Technologies has been suspended from membership in a global trade group of companies, governments and experts set up to tackle computer security breaches.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.47% 187.41 Delayed Quote.43.47%
FEDEX CORPORATION -13.30% 150.3 Delayed Quote.7.59%
GENERAL MILLS -1.56% 54.17 Delayed Quote.41.32%
INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC 24.42% 0.0535 Delayed Quote.-98.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.12% 63.46 Delayed Quote.11.63%
MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC -60.03% 2.366 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
VILMORIN & CIE 0.00% 49 Real-time Quote.-4.60%
WTI -1.46% 58.06 Delayed Quote.21.48%
