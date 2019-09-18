Zuckerberg Heads to Capitol Hill to Push His Version of Web Regulation

Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg will pitch to lawmakers his moderate vision for internet regulation and seeking to placate lawmakers who are weighing tougher moves.

Microsoft to Buy Back Up to $40 Billion in Stock

The software giant also said it plans to raise its dividend 11%, as the company maintains its record of sharing its flood of cash with shareholders.

J.Crew Dead-Ends in Lender Talks on Madewell IPO

J.Crew Group is at an impasse in debt restructuring negotiations with lenders whose permission it needs to take its fast-growing Madewell subsidiary public, according to company filings.

AT&T Considering Split With DirecTV

AT&T is exploring parting with its DirecTV unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would mark a mark a sharp course correction in strategy for the phone giant.

Nordea CFO Departs Amid Wider Management Reshuffle

The Helsinki-based lender said Christopher Rees, the group chief financial officer and head of group finance and treasury, is departing from the bank in 2020 and plans to relocate to the U.K. to pursue new opportunities, Nordea said.

Buffett Protege to Leave Berkshire, Start Own Firm

Tracy Britt Cool, one of Warren Buffett's key lieutenants in recent years, is leaving Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to create a mini-Berkshire of her own.

FedEx Shares Plummet Following Dismal Results

FedEx shares plunged the most in a decade after the company's global Express business showed its vulnerability to global trade disruptions.

Insys Bankruptcy Plan Comes Up Short in Paying Justice Department

Insys Therapeutics, the first drugmaker to be driven to bankruptcy as a result of litigation over the nation's opioid crisis, has outlined its plan to wind down its operations in chapter 11 bankruptcy without making good on a $225 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

Apple Communications Chief to Leave Company

Apple said its head of communications is leaving the company, the latest of several senior executive departures this year as the tech giant reorients its business amid flagging iPhone sales.

McDermott Enlists Turnaround Adviser After Guidance Cut

McDermott International has engaged turnaround consulting firm AlixPartners to advise on efforts to improve cash flow and stem a recent spate of net losses at the offshore oil-and-gas engineering and construction company, said people familiar with the matter.