News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/19/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
AT&T Sale of DirecTV Would Be No Blockbuster

Separating DirecTV would remove cash flows that AT&T needs to pay a dividend and service debt. 

 
Colt Defense to Stop Producing AR-15 Rifles for Civilians

Gun maker Colt Defense LLC said it would stop producing semiautomatic rifles for civilians, citing a glut in the market. 

 
High-Dose Opioid Pills Helped Fuel Purdue's Growth

When taking into account the dosage strength of each pill, Purdue Pharma's OxyContin represented a market-leading 27% of total oxycodone sold during a seven-year period reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Fintech Firm Stripe Climbs Ranks of U.S. Startup Valuations

Stripe's latest funding round values the company at $35 billion, putting the financial technology firm above Airbnb and Palantir. 

 
China Detains Former U.S. Air Force Pilot Flying for FedEx

Chinese authorities have detained a FedEx pilot in the city of Guangzhou, elevating pressure on the company, which is already in Beijing's crosshairs amid a U.S.-China trade war. 

 
Airbnb to Go Public Next Year

Airbnb expects to go public next year, the company said-the latest multibillion-dollar startup seeking to widen its investor base. 

 
Huawei Launches First Smartphone Without Google's Key Apps

Huawei unveiled its first smartphone devoid of Google's most popular apps, a byproduct of the U.S.-China trade dispute that could complicate the Chinese tech giant's efforts to stoke demand for its products. 

 
Amazon to Add 100,000 Electric Vehicles as Part of Climate Pledge

Amazon.com plans to buy 100,000 electric delivery trucks as it seeks to reduce its carbon emissions in the face of criticism of its environmental impact. 

 
Fentanyl Drug Finds New Home in First Opioid Crisis Bankruptcy Deal

Insys Therapeutics won bankruptcy-court approval to sell Subsys, the opioid that spawned criminal racketeering charges against its top executives and set off investigations and lawsuits that plunged the company into bankruptcy. 

 
Datadog Shares Soar as Investors Bet on Cloud-Based Software

Shares of Datadog jumped as they made their debut in the public markets, reflecting robust investor demand for companies tied to cloud-based technologies.

