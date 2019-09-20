Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/20/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Bondholders Stranded as HNA-Backed Airport Defaults

In a departure from HNA Group's record of paying back international bondholders despite its financial constraints, an airport partly owned by units of the Chinese conglomerate has failed to repay holders of its dollar bonds on time. 

 
KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney to Retire in May

KeyCorp. Chief Executive and Chairman Beth Mooney is retiring from the regional lender in May and will be replaced by the head of Key's retail bank, Chris Gorman in both roles. 

 
Huawei Launches First Smartphone Without Google's Key Apps

Huawei unveiled its first smartphone devoid of Google's most popular apps, a byproduct of the U.S.-China trade dispute that could complicate the Chinese tech giant's efforts to stoke demand for its products. 

 
Zuckerberg Meets With Trump, Faces Tough Questions from Senators

With his company under a regulatory spotlight, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg scored a meeting at the White House Thursday-but faced a chillier reception from lawmakers on Capitol Hill. 

 
AT&T Sale of DirecTV Would Be No Blockbuster

Separating DirecTV would remove cash flows that AT&T needs to pay a dividend and service debt. 

 
Amazon to Add 100,000 Electric Vehicles as Part of Climate Pledge

Amazon.com plans to buy 100,000 electric delivery vehicles as it seeks to reduce its carbon emissions in the face of criticism of its environmental impact. 

 
PG&E Bondholders Ally With Fire Victims to Offer New Bankruptcy Plan

Court papers filed by a group of PG&E bondholders, including Elliott Management and by the official committee representing wildfire victims, asked for the green light to put a chapter 11 plan on the table that would compete with the company's own restructuring framework. 

 
Ping Identity Listing Marks IPO Milestone for Vista

Ping, which made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, is the first Vista portfolio company to go public since the firm's launch in 2000 

 
Colt Defense to Stop Producing AR-15 Rifles for Civilians

Gun maker Colt Defense LLC said it would stop producing semiautomatic rifles for civilians, citing a glut in the market. 

 
Fentanyl Drug Finds New Home in First Opioid Crisis Bankruptcy Deal

Insys Therapeutics won bankruptcy-court approval to sell Subsys, the opioid that spawned criminal racketeering charges against its top executives and set off investigations and lawsuits that plunged the company into bankruptcy.

