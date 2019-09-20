Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/20/2019 | 11:17am EDT
Commerzbank to Cut Thousands of Jobs as Part of New Strategy

Commerzbank said its management board has submitted a draft of its new strategy, including thousands of job cuts and restructuring charges, to its supervisory board. 

 
Google to Invest EUR3 Billion in European Data Centers

Alphabet Inc.'s Google plans to invest EUR3 billion to build data centers in Europe over the next two years, in a move to up its sustainability efforts, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said. 

 
Vanguard Bets on Robo-Only Adviser

Vanguard Group plans to launch a robo-advisory service that cuts out human financial advisers, aiming to capture younger, tech-savvy investors. 

 
A 'Grass-Roots' Campaign to Take Down Amazon Is Funded By Amazon's Biggest Rivals

Walmart, Oracle and mall owner Simon Property Group are secret funders behind a nonprofit that has been highly critical of the e-commerce giant. 

 
Brazil Announces Criminal Charges Against Vale Employees in Dam Collapse

Brazilian police announced criminal charges against Vale and its German safety auditor, TÜV SÜD, over the miner's dam collapse in January, the world's most deadly disaster of its kind in more than half a century. 

 
AT&T Boss Met With Activist to Discuss Strategy

AT&T's chief executive met this week with the activist investor who is pressing the company to rethink its strategy and sell off more assets. 

 
Apple's Triple Shot May Add Some Kick

By all accounts, Apple is expected to have another dud year of iPhone sales. Ironically, that may work out well for the company as its three new phones hit stores on Friday. 

 
Goldman, China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Invest in U.S. Manufacturing

China's sovereign-wealth fund has started investing in the U.S. manufacturing sector through a joint venture with Goldman Sachs, but warned it would be more cautious about the American market because of the trade war. 

 
Japan's Mitsubishi Says Rogue Oil Trader Lost $320 Million

Japan's Mitsubishi said a subsidiary has lost about $320 million on energy derivatives, after a rogue employee in Singapore entered into secret unauthorized trades and then lost money as crude prices fell. 

 
Nintendo Seeks to Sustain Switch Sales With Stripped-Down Console

Nintendo introduced a stripped-down Switch console, meant to keep up the line's momentum in its third holiday season, as the videogame maker seeks to widen the Nintendo brand's global presence.

