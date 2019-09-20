Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Travel Operator Under Pressure to Raise Additional Funds

Troubled British travel company Thomas Cook Group is under pressure from lenders to find an additional GBP200 million ($249.5 million) to avoid the collapse of a rescue deal that would see Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd. inject significant funds. 

 
GM Furloughs Workers in Canada as Strike Drags On

General Motors has furloughed roughly 2,000 hourly workers at a plant in Oshawa, Ontario, near Toronto, as the impact of a strike by the United Auto Workers in the U.S. ripples north. 

 
Facebook Suspends More Apps, Tightens Data Controls

Facebook said it suspended tens of thousands of apps for violating its rules around accessing and sharing information, a disclosure that follows the company's record $5 billion fine from federal regulators in July. 

 
Walmart to Stop Selling All E-Cigarettes

Walmart will stop selling all e-cigarettes in its U.S. stores, citing regulatory uncertainty around the vaping devices after the White House announced plans to ban most flavors. 

 
Apple's Challenge for iPhone 11: Halt Sales Slide in China

As Apple's iPhone 11 models went on sale world-wide today, they face their biggest challenge in China, Apple's second-largest market, where new cameras and lower prices aim to help stanch sales declines. 

 
McDermott International Hires Law Firm Kirkland & Ellis to Advise on Restructuring

McDermott International Inc.'s debt talks are heating up with the struggling engineering firm hiring Kirkland & Ellis LLP to advise on efforts to restructure its balance sheet, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Commerzbank to Cut Thousands of Jobs as Part of New Strategy

Commerzbank said its management board has submitted a draft of its new strategy, including thousands of job cuts and restructuring charges, to its supervisory board. 

 
Google to Invest EUR3 Billion in European Data Centers

Alphabet Inc.'s Google plans to invest EUR3 billion to build data centers in Europe over the next two years, in a move to up its sustainability efforts, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said. 

 
Vanguard Bets on Robo-Only Adviser

Vanguard Group plans to launch a robo-advisory service that cuts out human financial advisers, aiming to capture younger, tech-savvy investors. 

 
A 'Grass-Roots' Campaign to Take Down Amazon Is Funded by Amazon's Biggest Rivals

Walmart, Oracle and Simon Property Group are secret funders behind a nonprofit that has been highly critical of Amazon.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.72% 1229.84 Delayed Quote.18.55%
APPLE -1.46% 217.73 Delayed Quote.40.08%
COMMERZBANK AG 0.40% 5.723 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
FACEBOOK -0.11% 189.93 Delayed Quote.45.05%
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.00% 10.46 End-of-day quote.-8.57%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.09% 37.37 Delayed Quote.12.94%
MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC 27.22% 2.01 Delayed Quote.-66.97%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP 0.27% 155.04 Delayed Quote.-7.96%
THOMAS COOK GROUP -20.81% 3.539 Delayed Quote.-85.47%
WALMART INC. -0.11% 116.98 Delayed Quote.25.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pBGE BALTIMORE GAS AND ELECTRIC : Hosting Recycling Event in Bel Air, Md.
PU
05:48pA big fiscal splash still a step too far for Europe
RE
05:35pSajid Javid plans October giveaway Budget - FT
RE
05:33pHESS, GENERAL MOTORS, AMAZON : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
05:21pUtilities Up On Defensive Bias - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:21pUtilities Up On Defensive Bias - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:18pCommunications Services Down On Trade-Talks Fear - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pUNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL : Security Council Committee on Libya Meets with Libyan Investment Authority
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2CHINESE OFFICIALS TO VISIT U.S. FARMLAND AS TRADE TALKS CONTINUE: U.S. agriculture chief
3TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica and Atresmedia join forces to create Spanish-language fiction content aro..
4U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
5ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group