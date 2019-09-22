Aramco's Repairs Could Take Months Longer Than Company Anticipates, Contractors Say

Aramco is telling contractors to spare no expense getting facilities in working order after attacks.

Indonesia to Fault 737 MAX Design, U.S. Oversight in Lion Air Crash Report

Indonesian investigators have determined that design and oversight lapses played a central role in the fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX jet in October, according to people familiar with what is expected to be the first formal government finding that the design and U.S. regulatory approval were flawed.

Some WeWork Board Members Seek to Remove Adam Neumann as CEO

A bloc of WeWork directors is planning to push Adam Neumann to step down as chief executive after a tumultuous week in which the startup delayed its IPO.

Deere Turns to U.S. After Growth Stalls Overseas

Deere's incoming chief executive will take charge as the struggling tractor maker switches course from its sluggish global expansion to a narrower focus on its home U.S. market.

Unicorns' Pre-IPO Profit Claims Get Scrutinized

Investors are starting to demand profits, or at least profits in the near future, from richly valued tech companies when they go public. That has put the spotlight on claims from companies including Peloton, We Co. and Lyft.

NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, is set to launch its long-delayed market for bitcoin futures. It is betting that consumers, businesses and Wall Street will embrace cryptocurrencies.

Juul Tried to Position Itself As a Responsible Actor. It Backfired.

Juul Labs pursued a strategy to win over Washington. But the e-cigarette maker wound up further alienating regulators, helping to thrust the once-soaring startup into a crisis that threatens its future.

One Company Has Filed 10,000 Appeals to Trump's Tariffs

President Trump has said China is paying the cost of tariffs, but many U.S. importers see them as threats and are racing to seek exemptions. One such company has filed nearly two-thirds of all appeals.

WeWork Is a Headache for SoftBank

Will We go public this year or not? The question matters for technology giant SoftBank as well as WeWork's embattled parent company.

Uber, Lyft Drivers Torn as California Law Could Reclassify Them

Some gig-economy workers who drive for Uber and Lyft see downsides ahead with California's new law that might label them as employees instead of independent contractors.