Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Thomas Cook Enters Compulsory Liquidation

Thomas Cook Group said it has entered into compulsory liquidation and is now under the control of the official receiver. The U.K. business has ceased trading with immediate effect and all bookings, including flights and holidays, have been canceled. 

 
GM Strike Heads Into a Second Week

The strike is already the UAW's longest nationwide walkout at GM since 1970. 

 
Aramco's Repairs Could Take Months Longer Than Company Anticipates, Contractors Say

Aramco is telling contractors to spare no expense getting facilities in working order after attacks. 

 
Indonesia to Fault 737 MAX Design, U.S. Oversight in Lion Air Crash Report

Indonesian investigators have determined that design and oversight lapses played a central role in the fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX jet in October, according to people familiar with what is expected to be the first formal government finding that the design and U.S. regulatory approval were flawed. 

 
Some WeWork Board Members Seek to Remove Adam Neumann as CEO

A bloc of WeWork directors is planning to push Adam Neumann to step down as chief executive after a tumultuous week in which the startup delayed its IPO. 

 
Deere Turns to U.S. After Growth Stalls Overseas

Deere's incoming chief executive will take charge as the struggling tractor maker switches course from its sluggish global expansion to a narrower focus on its home U.S. market. 

 
Unicorns' Pre-IPO Profit Claims Get Scrutinized

Investors are starting to demand profits, or at least profits in the near future, from richly valued tech companies when they go public. That has put the spotlight on claims from companies including Peloton, We Co. and Lyft. 

 
NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, is set to launch its long-delayed market for bitcoin futures. It is betting that consumers, businesses and Wall Street will embrace cryptocurrencies. 

 
Juul Tried to Position Itself As a Responsible Actor. It Backfired.

Juul Labs pursued a strategy to win over Washington. But the e-cigarette maker wound up further alienating regulators, helping to thrust the once-soaring startup into a crisis that threatens its future. 

 
One Company Has Filed 10,000 Appeals to Trump's Tariffs

President Trump has said China is paying the cost of tariffs, but many U.S. importers see them as threats and are racing to seek exemptions. One such company has filed nearly two-thirds of all appeals.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -0.65% 9057.7145 End-of-day quote.169.90%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.31% 379.39 Delayed Quote.17.64%
DEERE & COMPANY -0.23% 164.07 Delayed Quote.9.99%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC -1.28% 92.33 Delayed Quote.22.57%
THOMAS COOK GROUP -20.49% 3.539 Delayed Quote.-88.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:31aMIN ZHANG : China's Hebei province orders industries to step up smog controls
RE
12:19aKey dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/22Asian shares dip on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%
RE
09/22Asian shares dip on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%
RE
09/22Chinese farm official says 'good outcome' from trade talks - state media
RE
09/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/22Oil gains on Saudi supply disruption, Mideast tensions
RE
09/22Oil gains on Saudi supply disruption, Mideast tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding hundreds of thousands
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : BILLIONS OF EUROS, MILLIONS OF JOBS: Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit
4Asian shares dip on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%
5BP PLC : Markets face major risks over lax climate forecasts, top investors warn
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group