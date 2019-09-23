Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/23/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Thomas Cook Shuts Down, Forcing Britain to Fly Thousands Home

British travel group Thomas Cook collapsed after failing to conclude a rescue deal with investors and creditors, forcing U.K. authorities to help get thousands of vacationers home. 

 
IEX Exchange to Exit Listings Business

IEX Group will abandon its struggling listings effort after the upstart exchange's only listed company decided to jump ship. 

 
Aramco's Repairs Could Take Months Longer Than Company Anticipates, Contractors Say

Aramco is telling contractors to spare no expense getting facilities in working order after attacks. 

 
Indonesia to Fault 737 MAX Design, U.S. Oversight in Lion Air Crash Report

Indonesian investigators have determined that design and oversight lapses played a central role in the fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX jet in October, according to people familiar with what is expected to be the first formal government finding that the design and U.S. regulatory approval were flawed. 

 
Some WeWork Board Members Seek to Remove Adam Neumann as CEO

A bloc of WeWork directors is planning to push Adam Neumann to step down as chief executive after a tumultuous week in which the startup delayed its IPO. 

 
GM Strike Heads Into a Second Week

The strike is already the UAW's longest nationwide walkout at GM since 1970. 

 
Deere Turns to U.S. After Growth Stalls Overseas

Deere's incoming chief executive will take charge as the struggling tractor maker switches course from its sluggish global expansion to a narrower focus on its home U.S. market. 

 
Unicorns' Pre-IPO Profit Claims Get Scrutinized

Investors are starting to demand profits, or at least profits in the near future, from richly valued tech companies when they go public. That has put the spotlight on claims from companies including Peloton, We Co. and Lyft. 

 
NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, is set to launch its long-delayed market for bitcoin futures. It is betting that consumers, businesses and Wall Street will embrace cryptocurrencies. 

 
Juul Tried to Position Itself As a Responsible Actor. It Backfired.

Juul Labs pursued a strategy to win over Washington. But the e-cigarette maker wound up further alienating regulators, helping to thrust the once-soaring startup into a crisis that threatens its future.

