Snap Detailed Facebook's Aggressive Tactics in 'Project Voldemort' Dossier

Facebook has been Silicon Valley's 800-pound gorilla, squashing rivals, ripping off their best ideas or buying them outright. But now the knives are coming out.

Thomas Cook Collapses, Forcing U.K. to Fly Tens of Thousands Home

Thomas Cook Group, the 178-year-old British travel company, collapsed after failing to conclude a rescue deal with investors and creditors, forcing the U.K. government to repatriate tens of thousands of travelers and putting thousands of people out of work.

China Moves to Increase Oversight of Tech Companies

The eastern Chinese technology hub of Hangzhou will assign government representatives to work within 100 local companies in a new indication of the Chinese government's increasingly close monitoring of private companies.

PG&E Moves Forward With $11 Billion Settlement Plan

PG&E said it has formalized an $11 billion settlement with insurance companies over wildfire claims.

California Courts Could Set Limit on Uber's Valuation

Under California's bill, ruling drivers as employees would mean the state's courts interpret Uber's core service to be transportation, not technology.

IEX Exchange to Exit Listings Business

IEX Group will abandon its struggling listings effort after the upstart exchange's only listed company decided to jump ship.

Postmates Rolls Out Robots in Los Angeles as It Preps for IPO

On-demand delivery company Postmates Inc., which is preparing to go public, is launching autonomous robots to deliver food.

Parents, Beware: Nerf's Newest Blasters Won't Fire Knockoff Darts

Hasbro is waging a counterattack against Nerf knockoffs with a new line of blasters and darts that only work with each other.

Some WeWork Board Members Seek to Remove Adam Neumann as CEO

A bloc of WeWork directors is planning to push Adam Neumann to step down as chief executive after a tumultuous week.

What Drove SoftBank's Vision Fund Up Is Dragging It Down

Investors' sudden skepticism toward pricey, profitless tech companies is threatening SoftBank's Vision Fund, which may take a hit on some of its biggest investments, including WeWork's parent.