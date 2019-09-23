Overstock Shares Fall 25%

Shares of Overstock.com Inc. continued their wild ride Monday, slumping to a three-month low, after the online surplus-goods retailer announced the departure of another key executive and cut its earnings guidance

Federal Prosecutors Conducting Criminal Probe of Juul

Federal prosecutors in California are conducting a criminal probe into e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, according to people familiar with the matter, escalating law-enforcement scrutiny of the startup.

PG&E Moves Forward With $11 Billion Settlement Plan

PG&E said it has formalized an $11 billion settlement with insurance companies over wildfire claims.

Overstock.com CFO Resigns Amid Company Turbulence

Overstock.com, having just named a new chief executive, is now on the hunt for a new finance chief.

Digital Publishers Team Up to Compete for More Video Ad Dollars

Three prominent digital publishers are pooling their video ad space in an effort to better compete against Alphabet Inc.-owned YouTube, other digital platforms and TV networks.

Credit Suisse Launches Probe Into Its Surveillance of Top Executive

Credit Suisse launched an investigation into its surveillance of a departing top executive who is joining crosstown rival UBS, after the executive filed a report with Zurich police.

Following Apple's Lead, Google Launches Subscription Videogame Service

Google is launching a videogame and app subscription service this week called Play Pass that costs $4.99 a month, just days after Apple unveiled an offering for the same price targeting the fast-growing mobile-game industry.

Apple to Keep Building Mac Pro in U.S. After Securing Tariff Relief

Apple is keeping production of its new Mac Pro in Texas, reversing plans to shift assembly to China.

Nissan Lawyers See Ghosn Probe Marred by Possible Conflicts

Lawyers inside Nissan Motor have raised concerns the company's investigation into former Chairman Carlos Ghosn is marred by conflicts of interest involving a Nissan executive and the company's outside law firm.

Citadel's Griffin Reaps Windfall From Company's Bond Sale

The management company of the hedge-fund giant founded by Kenneth Griffin sold $500 million in investment-grade bonds earlier this month to fund a dividend to its owners.