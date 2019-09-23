Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/23/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Budweiser Brewer to Raise $5 Billion in Asian Listing

The Asia business of the world's largest brewer raised about $5 billion in its second attempt at a Hong Kong initial public offering, just months after it called off a much bigger share sale. 

 
GM Furloughs More Workers as UAW Strike Continues

A United Auto Workers strike at General Motors is likely headed into its ninth day, a work stoppage that has led to temporary layoffs for more than 3,000 GM employees in the U.S. and Canada who aren't involved in the walkout. 

 
PwC to Pay $8 Million to Settle SEC Charges Over Auditor Independence and Improper Conduct

The allegations of improper conduct were in connection to a total of 19 engagements with 15 unidentified companies over a three-year period ending in 2016. 

 
Insurance CEO Took Leave After June Arrest Following Traffic Incident

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Chief Executive Patrick Conway went on leave after he was arrested in June in the wake of an allegedly alcohol-related traffic accident, according to the company and the state's top insurance regulator. 

 
Overstock Shares Fall 25%

Shares of Overstock.com Inc. continued their wild ride Monday, slumping to a three-month low, after the online surplus-goods retailer announced the departure of another key executive and cut its earnings guidance 

 
Marks & Spencer CFO to Depart Amid Cost-Saving Effort at U.K. Retailer

The finance chief of British retailer Marks & Spencer is leaving after just over a year in the role, a move that comes in the middle of a turnaround effort. 

 
Federal Prosecutors Conducting Criminal Probe of Juul

Federal prosecutors in California are conducting a criminal probe into e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, according to people familiar with the matter, escalating law-enforcement scrutiny of the startup. 

 
TechnipFMC Agrees to Pay $5.1 Million in Foreign Bribery Case

TechnipFMC, a U.K.-based oil-and-gas services company, agreed to pay $5.1 million to settle foreign bribery charges and improve its compliance procedures under a deal with the U.S. securities regulator. 

 
Citadel's Griffin Reaps Windfall From Company's Bond Sale

The management company of the hedge-fund giant founded by Kenneth Griffin sold $500 million in investment-grade bonds earlier this month to fund a dividend to its owners. 

 
Credit Suisse Launches Probe Into Its Surveillance of Top Executive

Credit Suisse launched an investigation into its surveillance of a departing top executive who is joining crosstown rival UBS, after the executive filed a report with Zurich police.

