News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/24/2019 | 07:16am EDT
VW Executives Charged Over Diesel-Emissions Scandal

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess, Chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch, and former CEO Martin Winterkorn have been charged by German prosecutors on suspicion of misleading shareholders in the months before the 2015 diesel emissions-cheating scandal became public. 

 
Google Wins Case Limiting Scope of EU's 'Right to Be Forgotten'

The European Union's top court ruled that Google isn't generally obliged to apply the "right to be forgotten" to versions of its search engine accessed outside the bloc. 

 
EU Court Sides With Starbucks in Taxation Case

Margrethe Vestager, the European Union's competition czar, suffered a setback Tuesday after the bloc's second-highest court said Starbucks didn't benefit from illegal state aid in its tax dealings in the Netherlands. 

 
Budweiser Brewer Raises $5 Billion in Asian Listing

The Asia business of the world's largest brewer raised about $5 billion in its second attempt at a Hong Kong initial public offering, just months after it called off a much bigger share sale. 

 
GM Furloughs More Workers as UAW Strike Continues

A United Auto Workers strike at General Motors is likely headed into its ninth day, a work stoppage that has led to temporary layoffs for more than 3,000 GM employees in the U.S. and Canada who aren't involved in the walkout. 

 
Fighting SEC Over Cryptocurrency, Kik Shuts Chat App

Canadian social-media company Kik Interactive, which is fighting U.S. claims that it illegally raised capital, said it would lay off most of its staff. 

 
E-Commerce Fulfillment Specialist Deliverr Adds $23 Million in Funding

E-commerce fulfillment technology startup Deliverr Inc. raised a $23 million funding round to hire more engineers and other staff as it scales up its fast fulfillment programs for online sellers, the company said Tuesday. 

 
A Big Biotech Bet Hiding in Plain Sight

A wrinkle in Bristol-Myers Squibb's $74 billion acquisition of Celgene gives investors a big opportunity. 

 
PwC to Pay $8 Million to Settle SEC Charges Over Auditor Independence and Improper Conduct

The allegations of improper conduct were in connection to a total of 19 engagements with 15 unidentified companies over a three-year period ending in 2016. 

 
Insurance CEO Took Leave After June Arrest Following Traffic Incident

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Chief Executive Patrick Conway went on leave after he was arrested in June in the wake of an allegedly alcohol-related traffic accident, according to the company and the state's top insurance regulator.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.39% 1234.69 Delayed Quote.18.16%
CELGENE CORPORATION 0.05% 99.42 Delayed Quote.55.13%
CHINA RESOURCES BEER HOLDINGS CO LTD -1.08% 41.15 End-of-day quote.51.29%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.35% 37.24 Delayed Quote.11.33%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -3.07% 58.62 Delayed Quote.17.20%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.82% 90.81 Delayed Quote.41.01%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.81% 152.16 Delayed Quote.12.71%
