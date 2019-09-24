Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/24/2019 | 01:17pm EDT
WeWork Investor Benchmark Struggles to Balance Duties, Founder Support

Bill Gurley, partner at venture firm Benchmark Capital, gained fame as a Silicon Valley Cassandra, railing against cash-hungry startups with indulgent boards and entitled founders. 

 
VW Executives Charged With Misleading Shareholders

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess, Chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch, and former CEO Martin Winterkorn have been charged by German prosecutors on suspicion of misleading shareholders in the months before the 2015 diesel emissions-cheating scandal became public. 

 
Uber Restricted to Short-Term License in London

London's main transportation regulator declined to offer Uber a long-term operating license in the city, prolonging a period of scrutiny in one of the ride-hailing company's most important global markets. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Tensions Jeopardize  Rollout of Self-Driving Vehicles

Proposed U.S. controls about sharing technology with China threatens the development of self-driving vehicles, an area where U.S. and Chinese businesses have grown to rely on each other in recent years. 

 
Investors Flock to a Rare Private-Equity Listing

A rare initial public offering by a private-equity firm in Sweden drew a red-hot response from investors, indicating public demand for buyout firms could be on the rise. 

 
Marks & Spencer CFO to Depart Amid Cost-Saving Effort at U.K. Retailer

The finance chief of British retailer Marks & Spencer is leaving after just over a year in the role, a move that comes in the middle of a turnaround effort. 

 
Google, Starbucks Fend Off EU Regulators in Court

The European Union's top court ruled that Google shouldn't have to remove search results globally over the bloc's "right to be forgotten" rule, and Starbucks won an appeal against unpaid-tax ruling. The decisions deal a blow to the EU's competition czar. 

 
EU Court Sides With Starbucks in Taxation Case

Margrethe Vestager, the European Union's competition czar, suffered a setback Tuesday after the bloc's second-highest court said Starbucks didn't benefit from illegal state aid in its tax dealings in the Netherlands. 

 
Google Tries Hand at Apple's New Game

Subscription-based mobile game services face a tough challenge. 

 
Budweiser Brewer Raises $5 Billion in Asian Listing

The Asia business of the world's largest brewer raised about $5 billion in its second attempt at a Hong Kong initial public offering, just months after it called off a much bigger share sale.

