Strong Sales in China Lift Nike Results

Sales at Nike jumped 7% in the latest quarter boosted by large sales gains in China, showing the region's strength as a growth driver despite trade tensions with the U.S.

Cambia, Blue Cross of North Carolina Suspend Tie-Up Plans

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cambia Health Solutions said their deal to combine is on hold following revelations about the arrest of the North Carolina insurer's chief executive in June.

AT&T Operating Chief Defends Strategy Built Around Streaming, DirecTV

John Stankey, AT&T's chief operating officer, defended the company's strategy in the media business and said it doesn't plan to sell DirecTV, viewing the unit as central to its ambitions in streaming video.

Juul Prepares Staff Shakeup Amid U.S. Crackdown

Juul Labs is preparing a staff restructuring, as the e-cigarette maker braces for slower sales following a mysterious vaping-related illness and a proposed U.S. ban on flavors that make up more than 80% of its sales.

Saudi Arabia Considers Doubling Stakes in Aramco IPO

After attacks on its oil infrastructure, Saudi Arabia is moving forward with the much-anticipated initial public offering of its state-owned oil company and considering a proposal to offer investors a much bigger stake in the company than previously planned, people familiar with the matter said.

Fiat Chrysler Manager Charged in Diesel Emissions Scandal

Federal prosecutors have filed charges against a senior manager at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for allegedly misleading regulators about the level of tailpipe emissions from company vehicles, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

Novartis Details Data Manipulation in Testing of Gene Therapy

Novartis said an internal probe of data manipulation at one of its drug-development units was hindered by two brothers, both senior researchers whom it later fired.

BlackBerry Shares Plunge as Transformation Effort Stalls

BlackBerry was on track to lose about one-fifth of its market value on Tuesday as efforts to remake its business stalled in the company's latest quarter.

WeWork's Neumann Steps Down as CEO

Co-founder Adam Neumann will also cede majority control, capping a swift fall from grace after the company's much-anticipated IPO was derailed.

WeWork Investor Benchmark Struggles to Balance Duties, Founder Support

Bill Gurley, partner at venture firm Benchmark Capital, gained fame as a Silicon Valley Cassandra, railing against cash-hungry startups with indulgent boards and entitled founders.