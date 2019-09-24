Meet the New Co-CEOs of WeWork

WeWork's decision to replace co-founder Adam Neumann with two chief executives suggests a desire to establish both credibility and continuity by pairing an accomplished technology veteran with a longtime insider.

Germany to Bail Out Condor Airline, the Local Subsidiary of Thomas Cook

The emergency loan follows the collapse of the British travel agency.

Strong Sales in China Lift Nike Results

Sales at Nike jumped 7% in the latest quarter boosted by large sales gains in China, showing the region's strength as a growth driver despite trade tensions with the U.S.

Cambia, Blue Cross of North Carolina Suspend Tie-Up Plans

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cambia Health Solutions said their deal to combine is on hold following revelations about the arrest of the North Carolina insurer's chief executive in June.

STK Steakhouse Owner to Buy Bankrupt Kona Grill Restaurants

One Group Hospitality, operator of the STK steakhouse chain, won court approval to buy Kona Grill's 24 restaurants and other assets out of bankruptcy.

AT&T Operating Chief Defends Strategy Built Around Streaming, DirecTV

John Stankey, AT&T's chief operating officer, defended the company's strategy in the media business and said it doesn't plan to sell DirecTV, viewing the unit as central to its ambitions in streaming video.

Juul Prepares Staff Shake-Up Amid U.S. Crackdown

Juul is preparing a staff restructuring, as the e-cigarette maker braces for slower sales following a mysterious vaping-related illness and a proposed U.S. ban on flavors that make up more than 80% of its sales.

Saudi Arabia Considers Doubling Stakes in Aramco Public Offering

After attacks on its oil infrastructure, Saudi Arabia is moving forward with the much-anticipated initial public offering of its state-owned oil company and considering a proposal to offer investors a much bigger stake in the company than previously planned, people familiar with the matter said.

Investors Flock to a Rare Private-Equity Listing

A rare initial public offering by a private-equity firm in Sweden drew a red-hot response from investors, indicating public demand for buyout firms could be on the rise.

Fiat Chrysler Manager Charged in Diesel Emissions Scandal

Federal prosecutors have filed charges against a senior manager at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for allegedly misleading regulators about the level of tailpipe emissions from company vehicles, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.