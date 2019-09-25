Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Customers, Dealers Start to Feel Pinch of GM Strike

As a strike at General Motors persists through a second week, many vehicle owners are showing up at GM dealerships to find they are having to wait to get their cars fixed or serviced. 

 
KKR Has Quietly Built an Investment-Banking Contender

KKR has long been one of the biggest customers of Wall Street banks. Now the private-equity firm is keeping a larger piece of that business for itself and moving further onto some banks' turf. 

 
CD&R Agrees to Buy Socotec Stake at $2 Billion Valuation

Private-equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has agreed to buy a significant stake in Socotec Group SA, a French construction services company, in a deal that values the company at EUR1.8 billion ($1.98 billion), including debt, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
FTC Sues Match for Allegedly Tricking Users With Fake Ads

The Federal Trade Commission has sued online-dating service Match Group for allegedly using fake love-interest ads to trick users into buying subscriptions. 

 
North Carolina Insurance Regulator Calls for State's Blue Cross CEO to Resign

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said the board of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina "covered up" charges against its CEO, Patrick Conway, after an allegedly alcohol-related highway collision. 

 
EBay CEO Devin Wenig Resigns in Conflict With Board

Online marketplace eBay says Devin Wenig has stepped down as president, chief executive and a member of the board, and the company said it appointed an interim CEO as it looks for a successor. 

 
Nike Shares Hit an All-Time High

Nike shares opened at an all-time high Wednesday as the footwear and apparel company reported better-than-expected sales for its latest quarter driven by China. 

 
Juul CEO Exits; Altria, Philip Morris End Merger Talks in Vaping Fallout

The leader of e-cigarette maker Juul Labs abruptly exited and two tobacco giants abandoned their blockbuster merger, as the regulatory pressure to combat underage vaping swept through the industry. 

 
Boeing Board Forms Safety Committee

Boeing said its board has created a new safety committee, a move that comes as the plane manufacturer faces pressure from regulators and lawsuits over the fatal crashes of two of its 737 MAX airliners. 

 
Google Refuses to Pay for News Links in France

Search giant Google said it would refuse to pay for licenses for previews of French news articles when the EU's new copyright directive goes into effect next month, the first concrete signal for how it plans to implement the divisive measure.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 2.31% 1246.5491 Delayed Quote.16.59%
ALTRIA GROUP -0.85% 40.34 Delayed Quote.-17.53%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.45% 386.915 Delayed Quote.16.91%
EBAY INC. -0.75% 39.28 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.98% 37.14 Delayed Quote.9.93%
KKR & CO INC 1.13% 29.59 Delayed Quote.49.06%
MATCH GROUP INC -1.61% 71.6 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NIKE 4.26% 90.9171 Delayed Quote.17.59%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL 6.00% 75.621 Delayed Quote.7.19%
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.46% 12.005 End-of-day quote.21.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : Rich Nolan Named President and CEO of the National Mining Association
PU
03:26pNio raising more cash amid cost-cutting campaign
RE
03:24pECB hawk Lautenschlaeger resigns amid policy backlash
RE
03:22pImpeachment Could Derail U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal
DJ
03:20pBoeing settles first Lion Air lawsuits for at least $1.2 million apiece - sources
RE
03:18pNTEU NATIONAL TREASURY EMPLOYEES UNION : Reardon Testifies on Recruiting, Retention Challenges in Federal Workforce
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pTrump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
RE
03:13pARS AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH SERVICE : Secretary Perdue Statement on Signing of US-Japan Trade Agreement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3Juul boss exits in vaping crisis as Philip Morris, Altria axe merger talks
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
5Oil falls 2% on surprise U.S. crude build, Trump's China trade comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group