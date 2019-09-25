Customers, Dealers Start to Feel Pinch of GM Strike

As a strike at General Motors persists through a second week, many vehicle owners are showing up at GM dealerships to find they are having to wait to get their cars fixed or serviced.

KKR Has Quietly Built an Investment-Banking Contender

KKR has long been one of the biggest customers of Wall Street banks. Now the private-equity firm is keeping a larger piece of that business for itself and moving further onto some banks' turf.

CD&R Agrees to Buy Socotec Stake at $2 Billion Valuation

Private-equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has agreed to buy a significant stake in Socotec Group SA, a French construction services company, in a deal that values the company at EUR1.8 billion ($1.98 billion), including debt, according to a person familiar with the matter.

FTC Sues Match for Allegedly Tricking Users With Fake Ads

The Federal Trade Commission has sued online-dating service Match Group for allegedly using fake love-interest ads to trick users into buying subscriptions.

North Carolina Insurance Regulator Calls for State's Blue Cross CEO to Resign

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said the board of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina "covered up" charges against its CEO, Patrick Conway, after an allegedly alcohol-related highway collision.

EBay CEO Devin Wenig Resigns in Conflict With Board

Online marketplace eBay says Devin Wenig has stepped down as president, chief executive and a member of the board, and the company said it appointed an interim CEO as it looks for a successor.

Nike Shares Hit an All-Time High

Nike shares opened at an all-time high Wednesday as the footwear and apparel company reported better-than-expected sales for its latest quarter driven by China.

Juul CEO Exits; Altria, Philip Morris End Merger Talks in Vaping Fallout

The leader of e-cigarette maker Juul Labs abruptly exited and two tobacco giants abandoned their blockbuster merger, as the regulatory pressure to combat underage vaping swept through the industry.

Boeing Board Forms Safety Committee

Boeing said its board has created a new safety committee, a move that comes as the plane manufacturer faces pressure from regulators and lawsuits over the fatal crashes of two of its 737 MAX airliners.

Google Refuses to Pay for News Links in France

Search giant Google said it would refuse to pay for licenses for previews of French news articles when the EU's new copyright directive goes into effect next month, the first concrete signal for how it plans to implement the divisive measure.