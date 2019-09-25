New York Media Valued at About $105 Million in Vox Deal

Vox Media's acquisition of New York Media values the New York magazine-parent at about $105 million and is aimed at creating a more well-rounded player in digital media.

Amazon Extends Alexa's Reach Into Wearables

Amazon.com is bringing its Alexa virtual assistant to wearable products.

Customers, Dealers Start to Feel Pinch of GM Strike

As a strike at General Motors persists through a second week, many vehicle owners are showing up at GM dealerships to find they are having to wait to get their cars fixed or serviced.

KKR Has Quietly Built an Investment-Banking Contender

KKR has long been one of the biggest customers of Wall Street banks. Now the private-equity firm is keeping a larger piece of that business for itself and moving further onto some banks' turf.

CD&R Agrees to Buy Socotec Stake at $2 Billion Valuation

Private-equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has agreed to buy a significant stake in Socotec Group SA, a French construction services company, in a deal that values the company at EUR1.8 billion ($1.98 billion), including debt, according to a person familiar with the matter.

FTC Sues Match for Allegedly Tricking Users With Fake Ads

The Federal Trade Commission has sued online-dating service Match Group for allegedly using fake love-interest ads to trick users into buying subscriptions.

North Carolina Insurance Regulator Calls for State's Blue Cross CEO to Resign

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said the board of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina "covered up" charges against its CEO, Patrick Conway, after an allegedly alcohol-related highway collision.

EBay CEO Devin Wenig Resigns in Conflict With Board

Online marketplace eBay says Devin Wenig has stepped down as president, chief executive and a member of the board, and the company said it appointed an interim CEO as it looks for a successor.

Nike Shares Hit an All-Time High

Nike shares set an all-time high Wednesday as the footwear and apparel company reported better-than-expected sales for its latest quarter driven by China.

Juul CEO Exits; Altria, Philip Morris End Merger Talks in Vaping Fallout

The leader of e-cigarette maker Juul Labs abruptly exited and two tobacco giants abandoned their blockbuster merger, as the regulatory pressure to combat underage vaping swept through the industry.