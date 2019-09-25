Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/25/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
New York Media Valued at About $105 Million in Vox Deal

Vox Media's acquisition of New York Media values the New York magazine-parent at about $105 million and is aimed at creating a more well-rounded player in digital media. 

 
Amazon Extends Alexa's Reach Into Wearables

Amazon.com is bringing its Alexa virtual assistant to wearable products. 

 
Customers, Dealers Start to Feel Pinch of GM Strike

As a strike at General Motors persists through a second week, many vehicle owners are showing up at GM dealerships to find they are having to wait to get their cars fixed or serviced. 

 
KKR Has Quietly Built an Investment-Banking Contender

KKR has long been one of the biggest customers of Wall Street banks. Now the private-equity firm is keeping a larger piece of that business for itself and moving further onto some banks' turf. 

 
CD&R Agrees to Buy Socotec Stake at $2 Billion Valuation

Private-equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has agreed to buy a significant stake in Socotec Group SA, a French construction services company, in a deal that values the company at EUR1.8 billion ($1.98 billion), including debt, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
SoftBank-Backed Real Estate Broker Compass Hit by High-Level Exits

As We tries to regroup after its CEO's abrupt departure, another real-estate tech company backed by SoftBank is facing an upper-ranks exodus: the seven-year old New York-based brokerage Compass. 

 
North Carolina Insurance Regulator Calls for State's Blue Cross CEO to Resign

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said the board of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina "covered up" charges against its CEO, Patrick Conway, after an allegedly alcohol-related highway collision. 

 
FTC Sues Match for Allegedly Tricking Users With Fake Ads

The Federal Trade Commission has sued online-dating service Match Group for allegedly using fake love-interest ads to trick users into buying subscriptions. 

 
Juul CEO Exits; Altria, Philip Morris End Merger Talks in Vaping Fallout

The leader of e-cigarette maker Juul Labs abruptly exited and two tobacco giants abandoned their blockbuster merger, as the regulatory pressure to combat underage vaping swept through the industry. 

 
Boeing Centralizes Control of Engineering, Safety

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg will gain greater control over the aerospace giant's engineering, safety and certification practices as part of a restructuring prompted by two fatal crashes.

ALTRIA GROUP -0.42% 40.56 Delayed Quote.-17.88%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.19% 386.2 Delayed Quote.18.34%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.92% 37.11 Delayed Quote.9.93%
KKR & CO INC 1.16% 29.6 Delayed Quote.50.79%
MATCH GROUP INC -1.91% 71.44 Delayed Quote.67.03%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL 5.20% 75.28 Delayed Quote.12.76%
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.79% 11.905 End-of-day quote.21.99%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -2.29% 4436 End-of-day quote.-36.67%
