News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/26/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Exxon Mobil to Sell Norway Upstream Operations to Eni's Var for $4.5 Billion

Exxon Mobil said it agreed to sell its non-operated upstream assets in Norway to Eni SpA's majority-owned Var Energi for $4.5 billion. 

 
New York State Sues Dunkin' Over Hacked Accounts

New York's attorney general sued Dunkin' Brands for not notifying nearly 20,000 customers whose accounts on the coffee chain's website and mobile app had been compromised beginning in 2015. 

 
IPO Market Takes a Punch as Peloton Slides, Endeavor Cuts Range

Peloton shares dropped on their first day of trading and Endeavor scaled back its planned IPO. 

 
China's Cosco Tries to Weather Storm From U.S. Tanker Blacklisting

Chinese state shipping behemoth Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. halted trading of shares in its oil transport unit as it tries to contain the fallout from the U.S. blacklisting of its tankers for allegedly moving illicit Iranian oil. 

 
Cruise Stocks Go on Sale After Yet Another Profit Warning

Thursday's selloff in cruise operator stocks just made a beaten-down group even cheaper. Have investors' concerns gotten overblown? 

 
Imperial Brands Warns on Hit From U.S. Vaping Crackdown

Imperial Brands became the first global tobacco maker to lay out the financial impact of the U.S. crackdown on vaping products, as the maker of Blu e-cigarettes warned sales and profit would be lower than expected this year. 

 
FCC Targets Free Conference-Call Services as Major Telecoms Cry Foul

The Federal Communications Commission says the services aren't actually free as large phone companies and their customers pay for them. 

 
Ericsson Sets Aside $1.23 Billion for Foreign Bribery Settlement, Possible Monitor

The company, which announced the provision in a statement Wednesday, said the process to find a resolution with authorities was still ongoing. Executives estimated that the settlements would be finalized in the company's fourth quarter. 

 
Cargill Profit Hit by Trade Challenges, Weather

Cargill Inc. said the U.S.-China trade war continued to erode profits at the agricultural conglomerate by slowing soybean exports and challenging U.S. farmers. 

 
Nissan's CEO Search Focuses on Three Candidates

Nissan Motor's search for a new chief executive is focusing on three candidates who the company hopes will bring international experience and a fresh outlook to the troubled car maker.

COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD 2.21% 5.09 End-of-day quote.22.28%
ERICSSON AB -2.23% 77.98 Delayed Quote.3.54%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.22% 71.14 Delayed Quote.4.63%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC -12.94% 1793 Delayed Quote.-13.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.30% 62.77 Delayed Quote.15.11%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
WTI -0.26% 56.56 Delayed Quote.25.11%
