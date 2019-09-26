Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Boeing, Embraer Deal Faces EU Scrutiny

European competition regulators are expected to open an in-depth probe into plans by Boeing to take control of the commercial-jetliner arm of Brazil's Embraer. 

 
PPG Settles Probe Into Accounting Errors Without a Fine

PPG Industries reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to close an investigation into accounting irregularities at the paint-and-coatings maker without paying a financial penalty. 

 
GM, UAW Enter Final Stretch of Labor Talks

Contract talks between General Motors and the United Auto Workers entered a critical stretch, with bargainers focusing on big-picture issues such as wages, benefits and the use of temporary workers. 

 
WeWork to Trim Staff Close to Ex-CEO, Sell Private Jet

In the days since Adam Neumann stepped down as CEO of the shared-office startup, the company's new leaders have made plans to push out nearly 20 friends and family members of Mr. Neumann and his wife, Rebekah Neumann. 

 
Wisconsin Marketing Company Pays Nearly $10 Million to Settle Foreign Bribery Charges

The Sussex, Wis.-based business engaged in bribery schemes in Peru and China in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

 
Delta Air Lines to Take 20% Stake in Latam Airlines

Delta Air Lines is taking a stake in South America's biggest airline, winning out over rival American Airlines, which also had sought to deepen its presence in Latin America. 

 
KPMG Moves U.K. Employees From Advisory to Audit Business

The professional services firm said it is working to give its audit practice greater independence from the rest of the business. 

 
Dell CFO Leads Charge to Pay Down Debt Load

Dell Technologies Inc. finance chief Tom Sweet is focusing on driving down a mountain of debt amid scrutiny from investors and analysts. 

 
Micron's Hard-Won Discipline Is Tested

The memory-chip maker stays profitable in a slump, though its bottom line still swings hard. 

 
Germany's Commerzbank Names New CFO Amid Strategy Revamp

The Frankfurt-based bank said Bettina Orlopp, currently in charge of its compliance, HR and legal departments, will succeed Stephan Engels as its chief financial officer no later than March 31, 2020.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -0.91% 27.19 Delayed Quote.-15.32%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.18% 386.89 Delayed Quote.19.75%
COMMERZBANK AG -0.37% 5.338 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC -2.96% 52.15 Delayed Quote.6.71%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. 0.81% 58.78 Delayed Quote.17.80%
EMBRAER S.A. -2.15% 18.22 End-of-day quote.-14.85%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.35% 37.61 Delayed Quote.10.94%
MBANK SA -0.76% 340.4 End-of-day quote.-17.98%
PPG INDUSTRIES 0.00% 116.66 Delayed Quote.14.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:56pTokyo inflation slows to 16-month low, poses challenge to BOJ's 2% target
RE
09:48pUNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY : 27 September 2019 ‘Terrorist Iranian regime' must be checked; Saudi Foreign Minister urges financial pressure
PU
09:42pCITY OF COOS BAY OR : Jordan Cove Scheduling Request on Council Agenda
PU
09:40pChina's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products
RE
09:40pU.S.-CHINA TRADE NEGOTIATIONS SET TO RESUME ON OCTOBER 10 : Cnbc
RE
09:38pOil prices fall as supply risk premium fades, demand outlook drags
RE
09:28pMEDIA RELEASE : The Federal Government Is On Track To Meet Its Deficit Target Of 3.4% Of 2019 GDP, And Will Raise RM52 Billion Worth Of Net Direct Debt For Development Expenditure Purposes This Year
PU
09:23pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - September 27
PU
09:19pDollar supported by safety flows; euro at new two-year low
RE
09:18pCHINA SEES SLOWER GROWTH IN PORK PRICES : ministry official
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vale announces pricing of cash tender offers
2ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Westinghouse to buy Rolls-Royce's North American Civil Nuclear unit
3CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TL..
4INTERNET SECTOR CONTRIBUTES $2.1 TRILLION TO U.S. ECONOMY: industry group
5NATURAL GAS : Erdogan says Turkey will continue oil, natural gas trade with Iran - NTV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group