Boeing, Embraer Deal Faces EU Scrutiny

European competition regulators are expected to open an in-depth probe into plans by Boeing to take control of the commercial-jetliner arm of Brazil's Embraer.

PPG Settles Probe Into Accounting Errors Without a Fine

PPG Industries reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to close an investigation into accounting irregularities at the paint-and-coatings maker without paying a financial penalty.

GM, UAW Enter Final Stretch of Labor Talks

Contract talks between General Motors and the United Auto Workers entered a critical stretch, with bargainers focusing on big-picture issues such as wages, benefits and the use of temporary workers.

WeWork to Trim Staff Close to Ex-CEO, Sell Private Jet

In the days since Adam Neumann stepped down as CEO of the shared-office startup, the company's new leaders have made plans to push out nearly 20 friends and family members of Mr. Neumann and his wife, Rebekah Neumann.

Wisconsin Marketing Company Pays Nearly $10 Million to Settle Foreign Bribery Charges

The Sussex, Wis.-based business engaged in bribery schemes in Peru and China in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Large Marathon Petroleum Shareholders Seek CEO Ouster

Marathon Petroleum has received a letter from two large shareholders calling for the ouster of the fuel maker's chief executive.

Delta Air Lines to Take 20% Stake in Latam Airlines

Delta Air Lines is taking a stake in South America's biggest airline, winning out over rival American Airlines, which also had sought to deepen its presence in Latin America.

KPMG Moves U.K. Employees From Advisory to Audit Business

The professional services firm said it is working to give its audit practice greater independence from the rest of the business.

Endeavor Pulls IPO After Peloton's Poor Debut

The IPO market took another hit Thursday as Endeavor Group Holdings yanked its planned offering and Peloton's shares skidded on their first day of trading.

Managing ESG Risks Involves Looking Beyond the Quarter, Zurich CEO Says

Zurich Insurance CEO Mario Greco says it is important to have a long-term viewpoint when dealing with environmental, social and governance issues.