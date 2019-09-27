Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/27/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Wells Fargo Names Charles Scharf CEO

Wells Fargo has named Charles Scharf-Bank of New York Mellon Corp.'s chairman and chief executive-its new CEO, six months after the bank's previous chief executive stepped down. 

 
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to Succeed Ian Read as Chairman

Pfizer said Ian Read will retire as executive chairman of the drug maker at the end of the year, and said Chief Executive Albert Bourla will assume the additional post of chairman. 

 
Apple Plans to Bring Feature-Length Films to Theaters

Apple is looking to make a splash in Hollywood by bringing feature-length films to theaters before releasing them on its streaming TV service. 

 
DoorDash Says Data Breach Affected 4.9 Million People

Food-delivery startup DoorDash said an unauthorized third party accessed user data in May, affecting roughly 4.9 million consumers, merchants and delivery people on its platform. 

 
GM's Electric Ambitions Rattle Below the Surface of the UAW Strike

Even as General Motors and the United Auto Workers union come closer to resolving their biggest work confrontation in decades, a larger, unsettled issue is the inevitable pain for U.S. workers from GM's long-range bet on electric cars. 

 
Car Rental Companies Are Worth Another Ride

Hertz and Avis are out of favor with investors, but they're adopting to a ride-hailing world better than you might think. 

 
Boeing, Embraer Deal Faces EU Scrutiny

European competition regulators are expected to open an in-depth probe into plans by Boeing to take control of the commercial-jetliner arm of Brazil's Embraer. 

 
PPG Settles Probe Into Accounting Errors Without a Fine

PPG Industries reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to close an investigation into accounting irregularities at the paint-and-coatings maker without paying a financial penalty. 

 
WeWork to Trim Staff Close to Ex-CEO, Sell Private Jet

In the days since Adam Neumann stepped down as CEO of the shared-office startup, the company's new leaders have made plans to push out nearly 20 friends and family members of Mr. Neumann and his wife, Rebekah Neumann. 

 
Large Marathon Petroleum Shareholders Seek CEO Ouster

Marathon Petroleum has received a letter from two large shareholders calling for the ouster of the fuel maker's chief executive.

