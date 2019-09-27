Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

0
09/27/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Luxury Retailer Barneys Receives Interest From Potential Buyers

Bankrupt luxury retailer Barneys New York Inc. has received interest from potential buyers, a lawyer for the company said at a hearing on Friday. 

 
Fiat Chrysler to Settle SEC Sales Reporting Suit for $40 Million

Regulators accused Fiat of inflating its new vehicle sales by paying car dealers to report fake vehicle sales. 

 
DirecTV Rethinks NFL Sunday Ticket Amid Cord-Cutting

The NFL's Sunday Ticket package has long been a cornerstone of DirecTV. But AT&T, parent of the satellite broadcaster, isn't sure it wants to renew the deal. 

 
PwC Considers Changes to U.K. Auditor Pay to Avoid Conflicts of Interest

An academic report commissioned by the professional services firm recommends handing oversight over audit partners' pay to an external body. 

 
Herbalife to Pay $20 Million to Settle SEC Fraud Claims

Herbalife on Friday agreed to settle allegations it misled investors about how its business in China worked. 

 
Mylan Settles SEC Suit for $30 Million

Mylan NV has agreed to pay $30 million to settle charges that it allegedly failed to disclose a possible loss related to a previous federal probe into whether the drugmaker overcharged Medicaid for its EpiPen treatment. 

 
Aborted IPO Leaves Endeavor Casting For Next Move

Endeavor Group Holdings' growth ambitions hit a roadblock with the postponement of its IPO, derailing a strategy to evolve in a changing Hollywood from talent agency to media conglomerate. 

 
Wells Fargo Names Scharf CEO

Wells Fargo named BNY Mellon Chief Executive Charles Scharf as its new CEO, ending a six-month search for a leader. 

 
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to Succeed Ian Read as Chairman

Pfizer said Ian Read will retire as executive chairman of the drug maker at the end of the year, and said Chief Executive Albert Bourla will assume the additional post of chairman. 

 
Apple Plans to Bring Feature-Length Films to Theaters

Apple is looking to make a splash in Hollywood by bringing feature-length films to theaters before releasing them on its streaming TV service.

0
