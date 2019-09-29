Before MAX, Boeing's Flight-Control System Included Key Safeguards

Boeing's expected fix for the 737 MAX will make its flight-control system more like an earlier version of the same system used on a military tanker jet, people familiar with the matter said.

Google Draws House Antitrust Scrutiny of Internet Protocol

Antitrust investigators are scrutinizing plans by Google to use a new internet protocol in a way that some say could make it harder for other companies to access consumer data.

TCG Buys Majority Stake in Food52 for $83 Million

Food52, a media and e-commerce business that sells upscale home goods, said it sold a majority stake to venture firm TCG for $83 million.

WeWork's Troubles Drag on NYC's Office Market

Turmoil at WeWork is causing the shared-office-space company to all but stop signing new leases, a fresh blow to New York City's softening commercial real estate market.

GlaxoSmithKline Says Ovarian Cancer Study Validates Tesaro Acquisition

GlaxoSmithKline has reported positive results from a study of a cancer drug in a clinical trial that a senior figure in the company said justified the decision to acquire cancer specialist Tesaro for $4.16 billion.

Luxury Retailer Barneys Receives Interest From Potential Buyers

Bankrupt luxury retailer Barneys New York Inc. has received interest from potential buyers, a lawyer for the company said at a hearing on Friday.

Barclays Agrees to Pay $6.3 Million in Asian Hiring Case

The case involves the London bank's hiring practices in Asia. From at least April 2009 through August 2013, Barclays hired 117 people who had connections to its clients in the region, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday.

Fiat Chrysler to Settle SEC Sales Reporting Suit for $40 Million

Regulators accused Fiat of inflating its new vehicle sales by paying car dealers to report fake vehicle sales.

DirecTV Rethinks NFL Sunday Ticket Amid Cord-Cutting

The NFL's Sunday Ticket package has long been a cornerstone of DirecTV. But AT&T, parent of the satellite broadcaster, isn't sure it wants to renew the deal.

PwC Considers Changes to U.K. Auditor Pay to Avoid Conflicts of Interest

An academic report commissioned by the professional services firm recommends handing oversight over audit partners' pay to an external body.