News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/30/2019 | 03:15pm EDT
Venezuela Creditor Cleared to Resume Citgo Seizure Efforts

A U.S. appeals court is letting one of Venezuela's creditors resume its efforts to take control of Citgo Petroleum Corp., the South American nation's largest seizable asset in the U.S. 

 
Boeing Unifies Safety Responsibilities

Boeing is creating a product and services safety organization to unify responsibilities currently managed across multiple business and operating units. 

 
Egg Glut Hurts Nation's Top Producer

Cal-Maine Foods, the nation's largest egg producer, said it is being crushed by a glut of eggs that has pushed prices sharply lower over the past year. 

 
WeWork, After Pulling IPO, Moves to Preserve Cash

Following a botched IPO attempt and the ouster of its CEO, WeWork is planning thousands of job cuts, putting extraneous businesses up for sale and shedding some luxuries to stop bleeding cash. 

 
With Facebook's Coming News Tab, Only Some Will Get Paid

Facebook is planning to pay only a minority of publishers whose headlines will be featured in its coming news section. 

 
Fannie, Freddie to Retain Earnings

Mortgage-finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will start keeping earnings as part of a Trump administration process aimed at moving the companies out of conservatorship and back into the private sector. 

 
Placid Markets Punish High-Speed Trader Virtu

A slide in trading volumes and volatility is dragging down shares of Virtu Financial, high-speed traders make more money when markets are swinging around wildly. 

 
Blackstone Snaps Up Colony Capital Warehouses for $5.9 Billion

Blackstone Group has struck a deal to buy a portfolio of U.S. industrial warehouses from Colony Capital for $5.9 billion, including debt, furthering its bet on the continued growth of e-commerce. 

 
Budweiser Brewer's Shares Rise in Asia Trading Debut

Shares of the world's largest brewer's Asian operations climbed in their trading debut on Hong Kong's stock exchange, joining the ranks of other richly valued regional beer companies. 

 
GlaxoSmithKline Says Ovarian Cancer Study Validates Tesaro Acquisition

GlaxoSmithKline has reported positive results from a study of a cancer drug in a clinical trial that a senior figure in the company said justified the decision to acquire cancer specialist Tesaro for $4.16 billion.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC -2.80% 48.8 Delayed Quote.68.47%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.49% 380.7531 Delayed Quote.18.72%
COLONY CAPITAL INC 1.95% 6.015 Delayed Quote.26.07%
FACEBOOK 0.39% 177.67 Delayed Quote.35.10%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 1.33% 1748 Delayed Quote.15.68%
VIRTU FINANCIAL INC -1.83% 16.38 Delayed Quote.-35.21%
