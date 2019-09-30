Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
GM Strike, Now in Its Third Week, Wears on Both Sides

Workers on the picket lines are fighting fatigue and GM is feeling the financial strains of lost factory production. 

 
Opioid Maker Mallinckrodt Changes Management Severance

Mallinckrodt recently changed its severance-package policy to allow for departing executives of the drug company to receive lump-sum payouts instead of installment payments, and ensuring the policy endures should it change ownership structure, such as liquidating or reorganizing, filings show. 

 
Novel Plan Aims to Settle Opioid Suits

Endo International, Johnson & Johnson and other drugmakers that face sprawling litigation over the opioid crisis are exploring an unusual way to settle the cases: by participating in Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy, according to internal documents and a person familiar with the matter. 

 
UBiome Creditors Object to Chapter 11 Financing Package

A bankruptcy financing proposal for uBiome Inc. is being criticized by unsecured creditors that say the arrangement unfairly gives senior lenders dibs on additional collateral. 

 
Government Watchdog Challenges Purdue Pharma's $38 Million Bonus Package

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP recently tucked a $38 million bonus program into a run-of-the-mill bankruptcy filing to pay employee wages, raising questions from a federal bankruptcy watchdog. 

 
Aramco Plans to Pay $75 Billion Yearly Dividend

Aramco is targeting nongovernment investors with plans to pay out a total annual dividend of $75 billion as the Saudi oil giant prepares for an IPO. 

 
U.S. Manufacturer H.B. Fuller Discloses Potential Sanctions Violation

H.B. Fuller, a U.S. manufacturer of adhesives, said it may have violated U.S. economic sanctions on Iran through the potential resale of its products by some customers of its subsidiaries. 

 
Thor Industries Shares Rise on Earnings Beat

Shares of the recreational-vehicle manufacturer Thor Industries rose nearly 17% after it reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as sales grew from a recent European acquisition. 

 
Venezuela Creditor Cleared to Resume Citgo Seizure Efforts

A U.S. appeals court is letting one of Venezuela's creditors resume its efforts to take control of Citgo Petroleum Corp., the South American nation's largest seizable asset in the U.S. 

 
With Facebook's Coming News Tab, Only Some Will Get Paid

Facebook is planning to pay only a minority of publishers whose headlines will be featured in its coming news section.

