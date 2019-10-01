Credit Suisse Executive Resigns Over Surveillance Scandal

Pierre-Olivier Bouée resigned after an internal probe found he ordered the surveillance of the former wealth-management chief without discussing it with Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam or other senior bank officials.

GM Strike, Now in Its Third Week, Wears on Both Sides

Workers on the picket lines are fighting fatigue and GM is feeling the financial strains of lost factory production.

Opioid Maker Mallinckrodt Changes Management Severance

Mallinckrodt recently changed its severance-package policy to allow for departing executives of the drug company to receive lump-sum payouts instead of installment payments, and ensuring the policy endures should it change ownership structure, such as liquidating or reorganizing, filings show.

Novel Plan Aims to Settle Opioid Suits

Endo International, Johnson & Johnson and other drugmakers that face sprawling litigation over the opioid crisis are exploring an unusual way to settle the cases: by participating in Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy, according to internal documents and a person familiar with the matter.

UBiome Creditors Object to Chapter 11 Financing Package

A bankruptcy financing proposal for uBiome Inc. is being criticized by unsecured creditors that say the arrangement unfairly gives senior lenders dibs on additional collateral.

Aramco Plans to Pay $75 Billion Yearly Dividend

Aramco is targeting nongovernment investors with plans to pay out a total annual dividend of $75 billion as the Saudi oil giant prepares for an IPO.

Facebook to Exempt Opinion and Satire From Fact-Checking

Facebook plans to allow opinion pieces and satire to be exempted from its fact-checking program, according to people familiar with the matter, as the social-media giant grapples with how to stop the spread of falsehoods while maintaining its own neutrality.

Crypto Startup to Pay $24 Million in SEC Settlement

A startup behind one of the largest initial coin offerings in recent years will pay $24 million to resolve SEC allegations that its deal violated federal investor-protection laws.

U.S. Manufacturer H.B. Fuller Discloses Potential Sanctions Violation

H.B. Fuller, a U.S. manufacturer of adhesives, said it may have violated U.S. economic sanctions on Iran through the potential resale of its products by some customers of its subsidiaries.

Government Watchdog Challenges Purdue Pharma's $38 Million Bonus Package

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP recently tucked a $38 million bonus program into a run-of-the-mill bankruptcy filing to pay employee wages, raising questions from a federal bankruptcy watchdog.