News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/01/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
GM Idles Pickup-Truck Plant in Mexico Amid U.S. Strike

General Motors said a parts shortage stemming from a United Auto Workers strike in the U.S. led it to idle a pickup-truck factory in Mexico, cutting off the supply of GM's most-profitable vehicles and further threatening to dent its bottom line. 

 
Advertising Giant WPP Hires New Finance Chief

WPP PLC hired a successor to longtime finance chief Paul Richardson, a move that comes as the London-based advertising group looks to reignite growth and respond to changing customer demands. 

 
Coke to Start Energy-Drink Sales in U.S.

Coca-Cola plans to start selling its Coke-branded energy drinks in the U.S. in January after clearing a legal hurdle with Monster Beverage this summer. 

 
Banks Struggle to Sell $2 Billion Debt for Apollo Shutterfly Buyout

Barclays, Citi and others agreed to buy up to $280 million of the loans amid tepid demand for junk debt. 

 
Bayer Bows to Investors With New Board Appointment

Bayer appointed a prominent U.S. agriculture expert to its board in the company's latest effort to convince investors that it has its troubled crop-science business under control. 

 
U.K. Regulator Opens Investigation Into Thomas Cook Audits

The U.K. Financial Reporting Council on Tuesday opened an investigation into Ernst & Young LLP's audits of financial statements of Thomas Cook Group PLC, the British travel company that collapsed on Sept. 23 after rescue talks broke down. 

 
Nike CEO Was Briefed by Banned Coach on Doping Efforts

Alberto Salazar briefed top Nike officials, including Chief Executive Mark Parker, of his efforts to manipulate the use of performance-enhancing drugs for track and field athletes, according to emails published by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. 

 
Vice Media in Final Stages of Talks to Acquire Refinery29

The cash-and-stock deal would add a large and female-skewing digital media company to Vice's portfolio. 

 
McCormick Shares Rise on Higher Earnings

McCormick posted higher quarterly profit as the spices company's consumer products, such as Frank's RedHot sauce and French's mustard, drove sales. 

 
UPS Gets FAA Nod for Widespread Drone Deliveries

UPS said it received the first-of-its-kind federal approval to start setting up a fleet of unmanned aircraft to deliver health supplies and eventually consumer packages potentially throughout the U.S.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pDeere to lay off 163 U.S. workers as trade war dents equipment demand
RE
05:48pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Two Trading Firms, Bank to Pay a Total of $3 Million for Spoofing
PU
05:37pOil prices slip as U.S. economic data weakens demand outlook
RE
05:36pEcuador to quit OPEC in 2020 in search of bigger export revenue
RE
05:34pExxon expects weak oil prices to hit third-quarter earnings
RE
05:33pAMERICAN ARCHITECTURAL MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : AAMA and World Vision Partner to Provide Backpacks, School Supplies to Title I School in Austin, TX
PU
05:32pUtilities Down, But Losses Limited by Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pOil prices slip as U.S. economic data weakens demand outlook
RE
05:19pCommunications Services Down on Slowdown Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pPIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

