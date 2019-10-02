Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/02/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Johnson & Johnson Agrees to Settle Ohio Opioid Lawsuits for $20.4 Million

Johnson & Johnson said it has agreed to a $20.4 million deal to avoid a coming trial accusing the company of helping spark an opioid-addiction crisis in two Ohio counties. 

 
Juul Hires Another Top Altria Executive

Juul Labs is bringing over a second high-ranking executive from Marlboro maker Altria Group as the vaping startup attempts to repair its damaged relationship with regulators amid a rise in teen vaping. 

 
Facebook Scrambles to Keep Libra on Track as Partners Waver

Cracks are forming in the coalition Facebook assembled to build a global cryptocurrency-based payments network. 

 
Deutsche Post DHL Targets $2.2 Billion in Tech Upgrades

Deutsche Post DHL Group plans to invest $2.2 billion on digital initiatives through 2025 as the global logistics company looks to e-commerce to drive growth across its business lines. 

 
Nike CEO Was Briefed by Banned Coach on Doping Efforts

Alberto Salazar briefed top Nike officials, including Chief Executive Mark Parker, of his efforts to manipulate the use of performance-enhancing drugs for track and field athletes, according to emails published by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. 

 
Coke to Start Energy-Drink Sales in U.S.

Coca-Cola plans to start selling its Coke-branded energy drinks in the U.S. in January after clearing a legal hurdle with Monster Beverage this summer. 

 
Banks Struggle to Sell About $2 Billion Debt for Apollo Shutterfly Buyout

Barclays, Citi and others agreed to buy up to $280 million of the loans amid tepid demand for junk debt. 

 
Chastened WeWork Weighs Pullback in China

The new management team at WeWork's parent company is considering reining in aggressive expansion plans in China as part of the company's new emphasis on controlling costs. 

 
Platinum Nears Second Closing Above $9 Billion for Latest Fund

Platinum Equity, the private-equity firm led by Tom Gores, is approaching a fundraising milestone for its largest vehicle yet. 

 
GE to Pay $2.7 Million Over Cuba Sanctions

The conglomerate agreed to pay more than $2.7 million to settle allegations that its subsidiaries violated U.S. economic sanctions on Cuba through a former customer, the Treasury Department said.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28aEurope third-quarter earnings outlook deteriorates as trade war, Brexit bite
RE
01:22aTwitter, TweetDeck suffer global outage, thousands hit
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aU.K. Retail Body Warns of Store Closures as Shop Prices Continue to Fall
DJ
01:12aOil prices rise after surprise fall in U.S. crude stocks
RE
01:05aOutlier? Influencer? Fed's Bullard catches Trump's eye
RE
01:03aNO, SERIOUSLY : Is Manufacturing Slowing Down?
PU
12:52aUK to fly back another 7,100 people on Wed after Thomas Cook collapse
RE
12:35aFall as dismal U.S. manufacturing data sparks slowdown fears
RE
