Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Borealis Explores Possible Sale of Fertilizer Unit

Global chemicals producer Borealis is looking to find a partner or sell its fertilizer unit in a deal that could value the business at around $1 billion. 

 
Johnson & Johnson to Settle Ohio Opioid Lawsuits for $20.4 Million

Johnson & Johnson said it has agreed to a $20.4 million deal to avoid a coming trial accusing the company of helping spark an opioid-addiction crisis in two Ohio counties. 

 
CEO of U.K. Grocery Giant Tesco to Step Down

The head of one of the world's largest grocery chains, Tesco, is stepping down, handing the reins to a top executive at pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance. 

 
Betting Firms to Form $11 Billion Trans-Atlantic Giant

Flutter Entertainment agreed to merge with Canada's Stars Group, a move that would create an online gambling giant worth more than $11 billion when internet and app-based betting is taking hold in new global markets, including the U.S. 

 
Fitch Downgrades WeWork Following Withdrawal of IPO

Fitch Ratings has downgraded WeWork Companies LLC and its parent company We Co. following the formal withdrawal of its initial public offering registration statement. 

 
UBS Economist Set to Return After Leave for 'Chinese Pig' Comment

A top UBS economist whose mention of a "Chinese pig" sparked a furor in the Chinese securities industry is scheduled to return to work Wednesday. 

 
Stitch Fix Isn't a Staple for Fall

Stitch Fix reported decent quarterly earnings, but it is too soon to say if its growth bets will pay off. 

 
Juul Hires Another Top Altria Executive

Juul Labs is bringing over a second high-ranking executive from Marlboro maker Altria Group as the vaping startup attempts to repair its damaged relationship with regulators amid a rise in teen vaping. 

 
Facebook Scrambles to Keep Libra on Track as Partners Waver

Cracks are forming in the coalition Facebook assembled to build a global cryptocurrency-based payments network. 

 
Deutsche Post DHL Targets $2.2 Billion in Tech Upgrades

Deutsche Post DHL Group plans to invest $2.2 billion on digital initiatives through 2025 as the global logistics company looks to e-commerce to drive growth across its business lines.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aCVC close to buying 25% of Israel's IronSource for $450 million - media
RE
07:31aGlobal shares slip to one-month low after U.S. manufacturing shock
RE
07:30aDME DUBAI MERCANTILE EXCHANGE : September oil markets calmed by Saudi reassurances on supplies
PU
07:28aSouth African miner Harmony gets new $400 mln credit facility - bank
RE
07:24aEIF EUROPEAN INVESTMENT FUND : October, the pan-European online lending platform for businesses and 5 Italian Confidi, launch a new 30 M fund dedicated to Italian SMEs under the Juncker Plan
PU
07:23aItaly says very worried by prospect of U.S. tariffs on its exports
RE
07:17aGerman institutes slash growth forecasts, warn of downside risks
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5Surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks lifts oil prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group