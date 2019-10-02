Borealis Explores Possible Sale of Fertilizer Unit

Global chemicals producer Borealis is looking to find a partner or sell its fertilizer unit in a deal that could value the business at around $1 billion.

Johnson & Johnson to Settle Ohio Opioid Lawsuits for $20.4 Million

Johnson & Johnson said it has agreed to a $20.4 million deal to avoid a coming trial accusing the company of helping spark an opioid-addiction crisis in two Ohio counties.

CEO of U.K. Grocery Giant Tesco to Step Down

The head of one of the world's largest grocery chains, Tesco, is stepping down, handing the reins to a top executive at pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Betting Firms to Form $11 Billion Trans-Atlantic Giant

Flutter Entertainment agreed to merge with Canada's Stars Group, a move that would create an online gambling giant worth more than $11 billion when internet and app-based betting is taking hold in new global markets, including the U.S.

Fitch Downgrades WeWork Following Withdrawal of IPO

Fitch Ratings has downgraded WeWork Companies LLC and its parent company We Co. following the formal withdrawal of its initial public offering registration statement.

UBS Economist Set to Return After Leave for 'Chinese Pig' Comment

A top UBS economist whose mention of a "Chinese pig" sparked a furor in the Chinese securities industry is scheduled to return to work Wednesday.

Stitch Fix Isn't a Staple for Fall

Stitch Fix reported decent quarterly earnings, but it is too soon to say if its growth bets will pay off.

Juul Hires Another Top Altria Executive

Juul Labs is bringing over a second high-ranking executive from Marlboro maker Altria Group as the vaping startup attempts to repair its damaged relationship with regulators amid a rise in teen vaping.

Facebook Scrambles to Keep Libra on Track as Partners Waver

Cracks are forming in the coalition Facebook assembled to build a global cryptocurrency-based payments network.

Deutsche Post DHL Targets $2.2 Billion in Tech Upgrades

Deutsche Post DHL Group plans to invest $2.2 billion on digital initiatives through 2025 as the global logistics company looks to e-commerce to drive growth across its business lines.