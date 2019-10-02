Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/02/2019 | 06:16pm BST
GM's U.S. Sales Up 6.3% in Third Quarter

General Motors Co.'s U.S. auto sales climbed 6.3% in the third quarter on higher pickup-truck sales and strong demand for its sport-utility vehicles, signaling a United Auto Workers strike at its U.S. factories has so far had little effect on showroom traffic. 

 
PG&E Creditors Intensify Demands for Competition on Bankruptcy Exit Terms

PG&E Corp. is facing rising dissatisfaction with its handling of massive fire damage claims in bankruptcy as another creditor group demanded the embattled utility relinquish control over repayment terms. 

 
U.S. Can Levy Tariffs on EU Exports Over Airbus, WTO Says

The U.S. is entitled to levy tariffs on $7.5 billion of exports from the European Union over the bloc's subsidies to Airbus, the WTO said, potentially opening a new front in Trump's global trade fight. 

 
Acuity Brands Sales Fall as Trade War Hampers Demand

Acuity Brands reported sales volumes dropped 16% in its latest quarter, as the trade war between the U.S. and China whipsawed the lighting-products manufacturer. 

 
Credit Suisse Chief Faces Spy Scandal Aftermath Without Trusted Adviser

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam quickly established a tight circle of trusted lieutenants as he set about trying to revive Switzerland's second-biggest bank. Now, in quick succession, two of the cadre are gone. 

 
BlackRock in Talks With Tencent on China Tie-Up

BlackRock has held talks over the past year with internet giant Tencent, as the world's largest money manager explores ways to strengthen its foothold in China. 

 
Lennar Posts Bigger-Than-Expected Quarterly Profit

Lennar said fiscal third-quarter net income rose 13% to $513.4 million, or $1.59 a share, while revenue rose 3% to $5.9 billion. 

 
FanDuel Owner Buys PokerStars in $6 Billion Deal

FanDuel owner Flutter Entertainment agreed to buy the owner of PokerStars for about $6 billion, as internet and app-based betting takes hold in new global markets, including the U.S. 

 
CEO of U.K. Grocery Giant Tesco to Step Down

The head of one of the world's largest grocery chains, Tesco, is stepping down, handing the reins to a top executive at pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance. 

 
Blackstone to Acquire 65% Controlling Interest in Great Wolf Resorts

Blackstone Group and Centerbridge Partners will form a new $2.9 billion joint venture to own resort company Great Wolf Resorts Inc.

