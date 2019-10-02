Telsa Sets New Record for Car Deliveries, But Challenges Remain

Tesla delivered a record number of cars in the last quarter, but will need to top that number yet again in the final three months of the year to meet its ambitious full-year target.

E*Trade Joins Rivals in Cutting Commissions to Zero

Beginning Oct. 7, E*Trade will offer zero commissions on stocks, exchange-traded funds and options listed on U.S. exchanges.

Vice Media Reaches Deal to Acquire Refinery29

Vice Media LLC said it has completed a deal to acquire Refinery29, a female-focused digital media company, as it looks to build up its global footprint and add new revenue streams

U.S. to Impose Tariffs on EU Goods After WTO's Airbus Ruling

The Trump administration will move swiftly to implement tariffs on $7.5 billion of imports from the European Union, following a decision from the World Trade Organization that authorized tariffs due to EU subsidies of Airbus.

FAA Wants to Increase 'Bear Strap' Inspections in Certain Boeing Planes

The regulator says it has received reports about cracks that could cause planes to lose structural integrity if left unaddressed.

Microsoft Is Making Smartphones Again, With Help From Google

Microsoft is returning to the smartphone business and plans a suite of new wireless computing devices, including two with dual screens that fold together like a book.

GM's U.S. Sales Up 6.3% in Third Quarter

General Motors' U.S. auto sales climbed 6.3% in the third quarter on higher pickup-truck sales and strong demand for its sport-utility vehicles, signaling a United Auto Workers strike at its U.S. factories has so far had little effect on showroom traffic.

PG&E Creditors Intensify Demands for Competition on Bankruptcy Exit Terms

PG&E Corp. is facing rising dissatisfaction with its handling of massive fire damage claims in bankruptcy as another creditor group demanded the embattled utility relinquish control over repayment terms.

United Natural Foods Stock Slumps As Company Dumps Long-term Outlook

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc. fell sharply on Wednesday, an apparent rebuke from investors disappointed in the food wholesaler's performance following its acquisition of Supervalu Inc.

Acuity Brands Sales Fall as Trade War Hampers Demand

Acuity Brands reported sales volumes dropped 16% in its latest quarter, as the trade war between the U.S. and China whipsawed the lighting-products manufacturer.