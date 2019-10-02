Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/02/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Tesla Sets New Record for Car Deliveries, but Challenges Remain

Tesla delivered a record number of cars in the third quarter, but faces the pressure of topping that number in the next three months to meet its full-year target. 

 
E*Trade Joins Rivals in Cutting Commissions to Zero

Beginning Oct. 7, E*Trade will offer zero commissions on stocks, exchange-traded funds and options listed on U.S. exchanges. 

 
Vice Media Reaches Deal to Acquire Refinery29

Vice Media LLC said it has completed a deal to acquire Refinery29, a female-focused digital media company, as it looks to build up its global footprint and add new revenue streams 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond Posts Lower Sales as Hunt for New CEO Continues

Bed Bath & Beyond reported another quarter of falling sales and continues searching for a permanent chief executive to lead the struggling company. 

 
American Energy-Permian Basin Locks Down Out-of-Court Restructuring

Private-equity-backed American Energy-Permian Basin rounded up enough support from creditors to restructure about $2 billion in debt without resorting to bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
U.S. to Impose Tariffs on EU Goods After WTO's Airbus Ruling

The Trump administration will move swiftly to implement tariffs on $7.5 billion of imports from the European Union, following a decision from the World Trade Organization that authorized tariffs due to EU subsidies of Airbus. 

 
Boeing Prioritized Costs Over Safety, Engineer Alleges

A Boeing engineer involved in the development of the 737 MAX claims the aerospace giant's managers overly prized controlling costs and schedules at the expense of safety. 

 
Bankrupt Lab-Testing Startup UBiome Plans to Shut Down, Liquidate

Embattled lab-testing startup uBiome said it is ending its operations and plans to liquidate. 

 
GoPro Cuts Outlook for Second Half of Year

GoPro Inc. lowered financial targets for the latter half of the year, due primarily to production delays for the latest Hero8 Black cameras. 

 
WeWork Executive Emily Keeton Takes Operations Role at Thrift Clothing Startup

Emily Keeton, a WeWork executive who held various positions during the office-space company's buildup to a canceled initial public offering, has left the company, according to a source familiar with the matter.

