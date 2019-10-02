AB InBev Exercises Overallotment Option for Budweiser IPO

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA has fully exercised the overallotment option for the initial public offering of its Asian unit, Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd., it said.

Tesla Sets Record for Car Deliveries, but Challenges Remain

Tesla delivered a record number of cars in the third quarter, but faces the pressure of topping that number in the next three months to meet its full-year target.

E*Trade Joins Rivals in Cutting Commissions to Zero

Beginning Oct. 7, E*Trade will offer zero commissions on stocks, exchange-traded funds and options listed on U.S. exchanges.

Vice Media Reaches Deal to Acquire Refinery29

Vice Media LLC said it has completed a deal to acquire Refinery29, a female-focused digital media company, as it looks to build up its global footprint and add new revenue streams

GoPro Cuts Outlook for Second Half of Year

GoPro Inc. lowered financial targets for the latter half of the year, due primarily to production delays for the latest Hero8 Black cameras.

Boeing Prioritized Costs Over Safety, Engineer Alleges

A Boeing engineer involved in the development of the 737 MAX claims the aerospace giant's managers overly prized controlling costs and schedules at the expense of safety.

Murray Energy Skips Loan Payments, Enters Forbearance With Lenders

Murray Energy has entered into a forbearance agreement with most of its lenders after skipping an interest payment, buying the embattled coal-mining company more time to strike a restructuring deal.

U.S. to Impose Tariffs on EU Goods After WTO's Airbus Ruling

The Trump administration will move swiftly to implement tariffs on $7.5 billion of imports from the European Union, following a decision from the World Trade Organization that authorized tariffs due to EU subsidies of Airbus.

Bed Bath & Beyond Posts Lower Sales as Hunt for New CEO Continues

Bed Bath & Beyond reported another quarter of falling sales and continues searching for a permanent chief executive to lead the struggling company.

Microsoft Is Making Smartphones Again, With Help From Google

Microsoft is returning to the smartphone business and plans a suite of new wireless computing devices, including two with dual screens that fold together like a book.