News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/03/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
FTC Probes E-Cigarette Sales and Promotional Methods

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking information from six e-cigarette companies to study sales, advertising and promotional methods of their products as health authorities investigate a rash of illnesses linked to vaping. 

 
GoPro's Ghost of Heroes Past

The action camera maker's latest production problems call up painful memories. 

 
Amazon Clashes With Disney Over Terms for Offering Apps in Fire TV

Amazon and Walt Disney are in a dispute over terms governing Disney apps carried on Amazon's Fire TV streaming-video player. 

 
Lazard Plans Cuts in Asset Management

Lazard is cutting up to 7% of its asset-management employees and closing some investment funds by year-end, amid a tougher climate for money managers. 

 
PepsiCo Revenue Climbs, but Profit Drops on Higher Expenses

PepsiCo's sales climbed in its latest quarter amid the food-and-beverage giant's efforts to invest in areas such as advertising and manufacturing. 

 
Cannabis Investment Weighs on Constellation's Latest Results

Constellation Brands swung to a loss in the latest quarter, as the company continued to struggle with its big cannabis investment. 

 
Facebook Must Remove More Content if Ordered, EU Rules

The European Union's top court gave judges in the bloc broader power to order the removal of Facebook posts, dealing a blow to the U.S. tech giant as it faces growing regulatory headwinds on both sides of the Atlantic. 

 
U.S. Insurance Company Finds Japanese Buyer in $3.1 Billion Deal

Tokio Marine Holdings, which controls Japan's top insurer of cars, houses and other property, will buy Pure Group, which caters to wealthy Americans. 

 
Big Tobacco's Longest-Serving CEO Unexpectedly Resigns

The chief executive of Imperial Brands-Big Tobacco's longest-serving CEO-has unexpectedly resigned, the latest fallout from the mounting regulatory headwinds buffeting the industry. 

 
New Uber App Pairs Gig Workers With Employers

Uber Technologies has launched an app aimed at pairing businesses with temporary workers in an effort to bring in more revenue as the company struggles to turn a profit.

