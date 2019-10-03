HP to Cut Up to 9,000 Jobs

Incoming HP Chief Executive Enrique Lores is moving quickly to imprint changes on the computer hardware maker with plans to shrink the company's ranks by as much as 16% in a restructuring plan that also aims to revive lagging printer sales.

Barr Presses Facebook on Encryption, Setting Up Clash Over Privacy

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, citing public safety, is asking Facebook to hold off on plans to add end-to-end encryption throughout its messaging services.

CFOs Could Look to Change Disclosure Practices Following Volkswagen Scandal

The legal aftermath of Volkswagen AG's emissions-cheating scandal could teach a lesson to finance chiefs about the right time to disclose critical information, particularly in the U.S., which differs from Europe in its disclosure requirements.

Hawaiian Airlines' Antitrust Request Turned Down

U.S. regulators turned down a request by Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines for antitrust immunity to allow them to expand their cooperation, a rare blow that could further dent the patchwork of global alliances between carriers.

Costco Reports Strong Sales

Costco said sales rose in the latest quarter, as the warehouse retailer works to offset the rising costs of tariffs.

EU Pledges Restraint as U.S. Moves to Add Tariffs

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday said Washington would impose levies starting Oct. 18 on $7.5 billion of European goods after the World Trade Organization ruled Airbus SE subsidies illegal.

As Worries Mount Over New Sears, Old Sears Wants to Leave Chapter 11

Sears Holdings failed to cross the finish line of bankruptcy Thursday amid mounting worries of financial distress at "new" Sears, the core of the retail chain that former chairman Edward Lampert acquired in a chapter 11 deal.

No Collusion Between Financial Times Reporters, Wirecard Short Sellers, Review Finds

An outside review of The Financial Times's coverage of German payments company Wirecard AG found no collusion between reporters and short sellers looking to benefit by drops in the company's stock price, the newspaper said Thursday.

Bayer Executive Joins Johnson & Johnson as CIO

Jim Swanson, formerly a technology executive at Bayer's crop-science division, has joined Johnson & Johnson as chief information officer.

FTC Probes E-Cigarette Sales and Promotional Methods

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking information from six e-cigarette companies to study sales, advertising and promotional methods of their products as health authorities investigate a rash of illnesses linked to vaping.