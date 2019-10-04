HP to Cut Up to 9,000 Jobs

Incoming HP Chief Executive Enrique Lores is moving quickly to imprint changes on the computer hardware maker with plans to shrink the company's ranks by as much as 16% in a restructuring plan that also aims to revive lagging printer sales.

Barr Presses Facebook on Encryption, Setting Up Clash Over Privacy

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, citing public safety, is asking Facebook to hold off on plans to add end-to-end encryption throughout its messaging services.

Barneys Finds a Potential Buyer in Bankruptcy Court

A group of fashion executives is preparing a roughly $220 million bid to take control of Barneys New York, according to people familiar with the situation, as the bankrupt retailer seeks to avoid a liquidation.

Allianz's Property Arm to Buy Japan Residential Assets From Blackstone Funds

The property arm of Allianz SE is buying up EUR1.1 billion worth of Japanese residential assets from funds managed by Blackstone Group.

Costco Reports Strong Sales

Costco said sales rose in the latest quarter, as the warehouse retailer works to offset the rising costs of tariffs.

EU Pledges Restraint as U.S. Moves to Add Tariffs

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday said Washington would impose levies starting Oct. 18 on $7.5 billion of European goods after the World Trade Organization ruled Airbus SE subsidies illegal.

CFOs Could Look to Change Disclosure Practices Following Volkswagen Scandal

The legal aftermath of Volkswagen AG's emissions-cheating scandal could teach a lesson to finance chiefs about the right time to disclose critical information, particularly in the U.S., which differs from Europe in its disclosure requirements.

Bayer Executive Joins Johnson & Johnson as CIO

Jim Swanson, formerly a technology executive at Bayer's crop-science division, has joined Johnson & Johnson as chief information officer.

FTC Probes E-Cigarette Sales and Promotional Methods

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking information from six e-cigarette companies to study sales, advertising and promotional methods of their products as health authorities investigate a rash of illnesses linked to vaping.

Bond Payments Are a Test of U.S. Stance on Citgo

After helping Venezuela's U.S.-backed opposition take over Citgo Petroleum Corp., the Trump administration faces a key test in its approach toward the U.S.-based company.