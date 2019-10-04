BP Chief Dudley to Step Down Having Steered Oil Giant Through Gulf Disaster

BP said that its Chief Executive Bob Dudley will retire next year, after almost decade steering the U.K.-based energy giant through the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon crisis.

Hawaiian Airlines' Antitrust Request Turned Down

U.S. regulators turned down a request by Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines for antitrust immunity to allow them to expand their cooperation, a rare blow that could further dent the patchwork of global alliances between carriers.

Barneys Finds a Potential Buyer in Bankruptcy Court

A group of fashion executives is preparing a roughly $220 million bid to take control of Barneys New York, according to people familiar with the situation, as the bankrupt retailer seeks to avoid a liquidation.

As Worries Mount Over New Sears, Old Sears Wants to Leave Chapter 11

Sears Holdings failed to cross the finish line of bankruptcy Thursday amid mounting worries of financial distress at "new" Sears, the core of the retail chain that former chairman Edward Lampert acquired in a chapter 11 deal.

HP to Cut Up to 9,000 Jobs

Incoming HP Chief Executive Enrique Lores is moving quickly to imprint changes on the computer hardware maker with plans to shrink the company's ranks by as much as 16% in a restructuring plan that also aims to revive lagging printer sales.

Barr Presses Facebook on Encryption, Setting Up Clash Over Privacy

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, citing public safety, is asking Facebook to hold off on plans to add end-to-end encryption throughout its messaging services.

Allianz's Property Arm to Buy Japan Residential Assets From Blackstone Funds

The property arm of Allianz SE is buying up EUR1.1 billion worth of Japanese residential assets from funds managed by Blackstone Group.

Costco Reports Strong Sales

Costco said sales rose in the latest quarter, as the warehouse retailer works to offset the rising costs of tariffs.

CFOs Could Look to Change Disclosure Practices Following Volkswagen Scandal

The legal aftermath of Volkswagen AG's emissions-cheating scandal could teach a lesson to finance chiefs about the right time to disclose critical information, particularly in the U.S., which differs from Europe in its disclosure requirements.

Bayer Executive Joins Johnson & Johnson as CIO

Jim Swanson, formerly a technology executive at Bayer's crop-science division, has joined Johnson & Johnson as chief information officer.