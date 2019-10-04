Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 02:16pm BST
BP Chief to Retire Next Year

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley will step down in February, after almost a decade steering the U.K.-based energy giant through the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon crisis. 

 
Banks Expected to Get Break on Post-Crisis Rules

The Fed is expected next week to complete some of the most significant changes to bank rules since President Trump took office, setting up a new way of deciding which large banks are hit with its toughest regulations. 

 
In Dating, No Match Is Perfect

A Federal Trade Commission suit is another lover's quarrel, not a breakup for Match. 

 
Hong Kong's Property Tycoons Face a Political Typhoon

Protests are hobbling Hong Kong's economy, and real-estate developers are likely losers even if the situation is resolved peaceably. 

 
Barneys Finds a Potential Buyer in Bankruptcy Court

A group of fashion executives is preparing a roughly $220 million bid to take control of Barneys New York, according to people familiar with the situation, as the bankrupt retailer seeks to avoid a liquidation. 

 
HP to Cut Up to 9,000 Jobs

Incoming HP Chief Executive Enrique Lores is moving quickly to imprint changes on the computer hardware maker with plans to shrink the company's ranks by as much as 16% in a restructuring plan that also aims to revive lagging printer sales. 

 
Hedge Fund Slashes Juul's Valuation

Hedge fund Darsana Capital Partners recently wrote down its investment in Juul by more than a third and now holds it at a price that values the e-cigarette company at $24 billion, said people familiar with the matter. 

 
Allianz's Property Arm to Buy Japan Residential Assets From Blackstone Funds

The property arm of Allianz SE is buying up EUR1.1 billion worth of Japanese residential assets from funds managed by Blackstone Group. 

 
Hawaiian Airlines' Antitrust Request Turned Down

U.S. regulators turned down a request by Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines for antitrust immunity to allow them to expand their cooperation, a rare blow that could further dent the patchwork of global alliances between carriers. 

 
Barr Presses Facebook on Encryption, Setting Up Clash Over Privacy

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has asked Facebook to hold off on plans to add encryption throughout its messaging services, citing public safety.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aWORLD ECONOMIC FORUM : India's Foreign Minister Addresses Geopolitical Flashpoints at India Economic Summit
PU
09:37aWORLD ECONOMIC FORUM : Greater Integration the Key to Unlocking South Asia's Vast Economic Potential
PU
09:36aU.S. unemployment rate falls to 3.5%; job growth steady
RE
09:34aUganda licenses two new commercial banks in crowded market
RE
09:31aWall Street set for higher open on moderate job growth in Sept
RE
09:27aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Employment Situation
PU
09:27aIn a polarized age, Boston Fed wrestles with healing a fractured U.S. economy
RE
09:25aCanada Trade Deficit Narrowed in August
DJ
09:24aINSTANT VIEW : U.S. September payrolls lower than expected, jobless rate drops
RE
09:22aBANK OF CANADA : and Statistics Canada to move to a single set of credit statistics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
4Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group