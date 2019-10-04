BP Chief to Retire Next Year

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley will step down in February, after almost a decade steering the U.K.-based energy giant through the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon crisis.

Banks Expected to Get Break on Post-Crisis Rules

The Fed is expected next week to complete some of the most significant changes to bank rules since President Trump took office, setting up a new way of deciding which large banks are hit with its toughest regulations.

In Dating, No Match Is Perfect

A Federal Trade Commission suit is another lover's quarrel, not a breakup for Match.

Hong Kong's Property Tycoons Face a Political Typhoon

Protests are hobbling Hong Kong's economy, and real-estate developers are likely losers even if the situation is resolved peaceably.

Barneys Finds a Potential Buyer in Bankruptcy Court

A group of fashion executives is preparing a roughly $220 million bid to take control of Barneys New York, according to people familiar with the situation, as the bankrupt retailer seeks to avoid a liquidation.

HP to Cut Up to 9,000 Jobs

Incoming HP Chief Executive Enrique Lores is moving quickly to imprint changes on the computer hardware maker with plans to shrink the company's ranks by as much as 16% in a restructuring plan that also aims to revive lagging printer sales.

Hedge Fund Slashes Juul's Valuation

Hedge fund Darsana Capital Partners recently wrote down its investment in Juul by more than a third and now holds it at a price that values the e-cigarette company at $24 billion, said people familiar with the matter.

Allianz's Property Arm to Buy Japan Residential Assets From Blackstone Funds

The property arm of Allianz SE is buying up EUR1.1 billion worth of Japanese residential assets from funds managed by Blackstone Group.

Hawaiian Airlines' Antitrust Request Turned Down

U.S. regulators turned down a request by Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines for antitrust immunity to allow them to expand their cooperation, a rare blow that could further dent the patchwork of global alliances between carriers.

Barr Presses Facebook on Encryption, Setting Up Clash Over Privacy

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has asked Facebook to hold off on plans to add encryption throughout its messaging services, citing public safety.