News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/04/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Walmart Seeks Outside Investors for Jetblack

Walmart is talking to investors and companies about taking over its Jetblack personal shopping service in a potential spinoff that would have the unprofitable venture's CEO Jenny Fleiss exit, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Google Weighs Acquisition of Rival to Video App TikTok

Google is in talks about buying Firework, a free smartphone app for users to share 30-second homemade videos with strangers. 

 
Nissan Audit Chief Sought to Expand Ghosn Probe-and Was Shut Down

Nissan's former audit chief listed some 80 employees suspected of enabling alleged wrongdoing by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn and wanted to pursue disciplinary measures, but her effort was quashed, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
EP Energy Files Largest U.S. Energy Bankruptcy Since 2016

Houston-based oil-and-gas driller EP Energy filed for chapter 11 protection, hoping to survive a commodity slump by cutting $3.3 billion in debt under a proposed deal with Apollo Global Management LLC and Elliott Management Corp. 

 
Disney Bans Netflix Ads as Streaming's Marketing Wars Intensify

In a sign that the marketing wars over streaming-video are escalating, Disney isn't accepting advertising from rival Netflix across its entertainment TV networks. 

 
BP Chief to Retire Next Year

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley will step down in February, after almost a decade steering the U.K.-based energy giant through the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon crisis. 

 
Ally Invest Hops Into Zero-Commission Trading

Ally Financial's online brokerage and wealth-management arm, Ally Invest, is eliminating commissions on U.S. exchange-listed stock, exchange traded funds and options trades. 

 
Barneys Finds a Potential Buyer in Bankruptcy Court

A group of fashion executives is preparing a roughly $220 million bid to take control of Barneys New York, according to people familiar with the situation, as the bankrupt retailer seeks to avoid a liquidation. 

 
HP to Cut Up to 9,000 Jobs

Incoming HP Chief Executive Enrique Lores is moving quickly to imprint changes on the computer hardware maker with plans to shrink the company's ranks by as much as 16% in a restructuring plan that also aims to revive lagging printer sales. 

 
Hedge Fund Slashes Juul's Valuation

Hedge fund Darsana Capital Partners recently wrote down its investment in Juul by more than a third and now holds it at a price that values the e-cigarette company at $24 billion, said people familiar with the matter.

