News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/06/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
UAW Rejects Offer From GM, as Setback Extends Strike

With contract talks in Detroit in a critical stretch, bargainers at General Motors Co. and the United Auto Workers union clashed over competing proposals during the weekend, as they struggled to resolve the longest nationwide strike at the company in decades. 

 
Coal Baron Robert Murray's Companies Edge Closer to the Brink

Robert Murray, the coal executive known for his outspoken advocacy of the industry and close ties to President Trump, could be on the brink of losing his companies as the power industry shifts away from coal to cheaper fuel sources. 

 
Global Car Makers' Rough Road in India

Ford's merge-and-retreat deal in India offers a template for how international manufacturers might improve returns in the world's fourth-largest auto market 

 
'Joker' Dominates Box Office Amid Heightened Security

Warner Bros.' brooding drama "Joker" soared to a record October opening weekend as heightened security didn't deter moviegoers. The R-rated film hauled in $93.5 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to preliminary estimates. 

 
Smaller Medical Providers Get Burned by Ransomware

Cyberattacks are pummeling doctors, dentists and community hospitals around the U.S., causing some to turn away patients and others to shut down. 

 
Shifting Snack Habits Leave Granola Bars Behind

As Americans grab for more snack bars, the biggest brands are getting overlooked. 

 
Vaping's Black Market Complicates Efforts to Combat Crises

Health officials are confronting a sprawling black market for vaping products as they seek to combat a mysterious lung illness and a surge in teen vaping. 

 
Sacklers Received as Much as $13 Billion in Profits From Purdue Pharma

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma sent $12 billion or $13 billion in profits to members of the Sackler family who own the company, according to court records and testimony filed in the drugmaker's bankruptcy case. 

 
PayPal Drops Out of Facebook's Libra Payments Network

PayPal Holdings is withdrawing from the group of firms Facebook assembled to launch a global cryptocurrency-based payments network. 

 
PG&E Agrees to Fix Troubled Unit That Violated Safety Rules

PG&E agreed to pay a penalty and fund a $60 million program to resolve accusations that its employees violated state law at least 170,000 times by falsifying records showing how workers handled requests to mark underground equipment prior to excavations.

