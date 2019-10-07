HSBC Plans Job Cuts as Interim CEO Seeks to Make his Mark

HSBC is planning further job cuts to its 238,000 workforce, a person familiar with the matter said, as interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn looks to make his mark on the bank as he competes for the top job.

WeWork Investors Turned Off by 'Sloppy' IPO Filings

The more investors learned about WeWork, the less they liked it. The details that were wrong or omitted from its financial disclosures may have soured them even more and may pose a risk if the company tries to go public again.

Dutch Get Sneak Preview of Disney's New Streaming Service

Disney is testing its new streaming service with a free trial in the Netherlands to gauge response and iron out any technical kinks before it launches globally on Nov. 12.

UAW Rejects Offer From GM, as Setback Extends Strike

With contract talks in Detroit in a critical stretch, bargainers at General Motors Co. and the United Auto Workers union clashed over competing proposals during the weekend, as they struggled to resolve the longest nationwide strike at the company in decades.

SAP to Sell Startup's AI Software for Privacy Compliance

The business-software maker this month plans to start offering a partner company's artificial-intelligence software to help customers comply with data-privacy regulations, including the California law that takes effect in January.

Coal Baron Robert Murray's Companies Edge Closer to the Brink

Robert Murray, the coal executive known for his outspoken advocacy of the industry and close ties to President Trump, could be on the brink of losing his companies as the power industry shifts away from coal to cheaper fuel sources.

Global Car Makers' Rough Road in India

Ford's merge-and-retreat deal in India offers a template for how international manufacturers might improve returns in the world's fourth-largest auto market

'Joker' Dominates Box Office Amid Heightened Security

Warner Bros.' brooding drama "Joker" soared to a record October opening weekend as heightened security didn't deter moviegoers. The R-rated film hauled in $93.5 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to preliminary estimates.

Smaller Medical Providers Get Burned by Ransomware

Cyberattacks are pummeling doctors, dentists and community hospitals around the U.S., causing some to turn away patients and others to shut down.

Shifting Snack Habits Leave Granola Bars Behind

As Americans grab for more snack bars, the biggest brands are getting overlooked.